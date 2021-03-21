Venezuela: Country Intelligence Report 2019

“Venezuela: Country Intelligence Report”, by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Venezuela today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The total telecom service revenue in Venezuela will decline at a CAGR of -7.0% when valued in US$ and increase at a 94.2% CAGR in local currency. This disparity in growth rates is due to significant devaluation of local currency and hyperinflation indexes amid political and economic uncertainty.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Movistar

Digitel

CANTV

Inter

NetUno

DirecTV

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Regional context: telecom market size and trends in El Salvador compared with other countries in the region.

– Economic, demographic and political context in Venezuela.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

– A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

– Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the fixed/pay-TV and mobile sectors and between voice, data and video from 2016 to 2022.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and in the performance, revenue market shares and expected moves of service providers over the next 18-24 months.

– In-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV services: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operator, as well as of average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

– Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Venezuela’s telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Scope

– Despite an uncertain business scenario, mobile data service will be the main revenue growth engine within the telecom service markets in Venezuela, with a local currency CAGR of 105.9% over 2017-2022 driven by proliferation of smartphones, LTE network expansion and growth in use of high-speed mobile data services.

– 3G is currently the most adopted mobile technology and will remain the largest until 2022. However, its share will decline during the forecast period as customers gradually migrate to 4G. 4G is expected to be the fastest-growing technology over the forecast period.

– State-owned Cantv leads the fixed voice and broadband markets with more than 80% share in terms of access lines.

Reasons to buy

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Venezuela’s telecommunications and pay-TV markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Venezuela’s mobile communications, fixed telephony/VoIP, broadband and pay-TV markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Venezuela’s telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Venezuela.

