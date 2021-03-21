Virtual Events Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

— Virtual events are online exhibitions that include breakout sessions, video conferencing, web conferencing, collaboration tools, communication, and social networking. Virtual events can be enabled on smartphones, desktops, laptops, and tablets. They can be used to announce the launch of new products, provide additional information to people, and obtain new vendors. The exhibit below represents the differences between physical events and virtual events.

According to the report, the automotive industry is one of the fastest growing industries, contributing a major portion to the global virtual inspection market. Virtual inspection helps minimize production losses, lowers the requirement for trained staff, and reduces the chances of reworking. The use of the technology provides 24/7 support for fatigue-free functioning and so, manufacturing and assembly line plants implement this technology to ensure consistent quality.

In 2018, the global Virtual Events market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Events status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Events development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe Systems

Avaya

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

IBM

Microsoft

8×8

Mitel Networks

Alcatel-Lucent

Atlassian

BroadSoft

COREX

Huawei

Toshiba

Ubivent

Zoom Video Communications

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3710760-global-virtual-events-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

UC&C And Video Conferencing

Web Conferencing

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Healthcare

Finance And Banking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Events status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Events development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3710760-global-virtual-events-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtual Events Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 UC&C And Video Conferencing

1.4.3 Web Conferencing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtual Events Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Education

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Finance And Banking

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual Events Market Size

2.2 Virtual Events Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtual Events Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Virtual Events Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Adobe Systems

12.1.1 Adobe Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Virtual Events Introduction

12.1.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Virtual Events Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development

12.2 Avaya

12.2.1 Avaya Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Virtual Events Introduction

12.2.4 Avaya Revenue in Virtual Events Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems

12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Virtual Events Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Virtual Events Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.4 Citrix Systems

12.4.1 Citrix Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Virtual Events Introduction

12.4.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Virtual Events Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Virtual Events Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Virtual Events Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

Continued…….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/virtual-events-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2025/480383

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 480383