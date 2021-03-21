Virtual Reality in Therapy Market Overview, Top Key Players, Growth Analysis and Segments by Forecast to 2023

Virtual Reality in Therapy Market Scenario:

The global virtual reality in therapy market can be bifurcated as device, technology, application and region. On the basis of device, the market can be segmented into head mount, projectors and gesture controls among others Out of these, head mount accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing investments by major players, increased adoption of ar and vr technologies and availability of low-cost head mounted displays. However, gesture controls segment is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The factors contributing to the growth of the virtual reality in therapy market are growing collaboration between hardware vendors and medical device providers, technological changes, increasing demand for better technological solutions and government initiatives. Furthermore, factors such as high penetration of handheld devices and increasing demand by hospitals for easy way to educate healthcare practitioners, trainee medical students, or patients about surgical and therapeutic procedures and making it efficient for surgeons to visualize operating areas closely are the factors expected to boost the growth of the virtual reality in therapy market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.However, various regulations and policies and cost issues are the factors hampering the growth of the overall market.

Technology plays an important role in every day’s life. For instance, advanced systems are used to record lectures to educate healthcare practitioners, trainee medical students, or patients about surgical and therapeutic procedures so that it can be saved in the databases. The healthcare sector is one of the biggest adopters of virtual reality for training the next generation of medical professionals. The system offers various functions such as better learning programs, collaborative technologies, digital learning resources and online learning sources among others.

The global Virtual Reality In Therapy Market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The virtual therapy market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

Major Key Players:

Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

Virtalis Ltd (U.K.)

CAE Healthcare (U.S.)

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Virtual Realities, Llc (U.K.)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

Vuzix (U.S.)

Mimic Technologies Inc, (U.S.)

Brainlab (Germany)

Regional Study:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. and Canada among others. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high-end technology solutions, increasing R&D happening in this region and increasing usage of virtual reality in the healthcare sector.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of large number of manufacturers and the increasing growth of medical institutes.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of virtual reality in therapy into technology, devices, application and region.

By Technology

Full Immersive VR

Semi-Immersive VR

Non- Immersive VR

By Devices-

Head Mount

Gesture Control

Projectors

By Application-

Phobia Treatment

Robotic Surgery

Visualization

Rehabilitation

Treatment Of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Treatment Of Autism

Surgery Simulation

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest Of The World

Intended Audience:

Device manufacturers

Network Operators

Distributors

Suppliers

Research firms

Software Developers

Commercial Banks

Vendors

Government Agencies

End-user sectors

Technology Investor

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Virtual Reality in Therapy Market, By Technology

Table 2 Virtual Reality in Therapy Market, By Device

Table 3 Virtual Reality in Therapy Market, By Application

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Virtual Reality in Therapy Market, By Technology (%)

Figure 3 Virtual Reality in Therapy Market, By Device (%)

Continued…

