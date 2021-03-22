3D Display Module Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2018 – 2028

The 3D Display Module is a powerful presentation tool which provides exported graphics that can be displayed in 3D in mapping or visualization tools, such as Google Earth, Maptitude, ArcGis and some other applications. Export to Google Earth is provided via a single software button. The 3D Display Module is fully integrated into TAP and requires no file conversion or complicated configuration to combine the field strength over the graphics with the topography. The results are visually attractive and easy to interpret for engineers as well as managers and non-technical clients.

The 3D display module provides real-time image synthesis and real-time 3D modeling applications for different industry verticals which mainly include manufacturing and construction, healthcare, real estate and few other industries. These solutions help in real-time marketing, product designing and training, among several other applications. This has resulted in increasing demand from manufacturers, which, in turn, is propelling the growth of the global 3D display module market. 3D display modules offer huge benefits for graphic engineers and allow them to design photorealistic models and provide blueprints to clients to leverage the skill competencies for designing environmental and product designs.

3D Display Module: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor driving the global 3D display module market is rising demand from architects and designers. Furthermore, within the healthcare industry, 3D display module is used with monitors for better data management and organizational performance. In the automotive sector, these modules are used in cars and other vehicles for GPS navigation. Hence, 3D display modules are witnessing growing demanding from different industries, which in turn, will propel the growth of the global 3D display module market during the forecast period. Various significant features of 3D display modules, such as light weight, low-energy consumption, high-light visibility and sharp color contrast will aid this growth.

Lack of availability, high cost and interoperability issues among stake holders are some of the factors which might hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

3D Display Module: Segmentation

Segmentation based on end-users of 3D Display Module in Market:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Segmentation based on type of enterprise in 3D Display Module in Market:

Larger Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Small Enterprise

3D Display Module: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the 3D Display Module market are SOFTWRIGHT, DisplayModule, GrabCAD, Display Technologies, Truly Semiconductors and Sky Technology Co., Ltd.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest market for 3D Display Modules since a majority of 3D Display Module vendors, such as SOFTWRIGHT and GrabCAD, are based in North America region. The market is also anticipated to grow in Europe and China due to the presence of other market vendors in these region.