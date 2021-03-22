The changes to the fiscal regime and the reforms implemented under the administration of President Macri have improved the investment climate for the upstream hydrocarbon sector. However, despite having suspended controls on domestic crude oil prices in September 2018, the government has been forced to reintroduce an export tax as a result of Argentina’s current currency crisis. At the same time, the government wants to go ahead with increasing gas prices for final consumers to improve the attractiveness of the hydrocarbons sector for prospective investors, but this may face opposition from Parliament. On top of this, in November 2018, Argentina opened Argentina Offshore Round 1 through which 36 blocks are on offer across three different basins.

“Argentina Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report- Reduced Royalty Offered for First Offshore Round”, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Argentina’s upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state’s take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Argentina’s upstream oil and gas investment climate.

Scope:

– Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Argentina

— Assessment of the current fiscal regime’s state take and attractiveness to investors

— Charts illustrating the regime structure, and legal and institutional frameworks

— Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry

— Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production

— Information on application of fiscal and regulatory terms to specific licenses

— Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Argentina.

