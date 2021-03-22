Automotive Shielding Market – Global Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2018-2025

Global Automotive Shielding Market valued approximately USD 6.85 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The automotive shielding market is driven by the rising vehicle production followed by growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, increasing adoption rate of electronic components and rising safety concerns.

Rising demand for passenger cars and EVs vehicles is also driving the growth of the automotive shielding market across the globe over the forecast period. EVs production is increasing at higher rate owing to various factors including high fuel efficiency with low carbon emission is also expected to drive the adoption of automotive shielding in emerging economies.

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Shielding Market is segmented into Shielding Type, Material Type, Heat Application, EMI Application, Vehicle Type and Electric Vehicle Type. The Shielding Type is segmented into EMI shielding and heat shielding, Material Type is categorized into metallic shield and Non-metallic shield, Heat Application is divided into engine compartment, exhaust system and turbocharger. Additionally, EMI application is segmented into adaptive cruise control (ACC), electric motor, engine control module (ECM), forward collision warning (FCW), intelligent park assists (IPA), lane departure warning (LDW) and infotainment, vehicle type is categorized into passenger car, light commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) and Electric Vehicle Type into iBattery electric vehicle (BEV), fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (FCEV).

Vehicle type segment is anticipated to dominate the Automotive Shielding Market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Shielding Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

Federal-Mogul

Laird PLC

Morgan Advanced Materials

Elringklinger Ag

Dana Incorporated

Schaffner

Henkel

3M

Chomerics

Kitagawa

Tech-Etch

Marian, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Shielding Type

o EMI Shielding

o Heat Shielding

By Material Type:

Metallic Shield

Non-Metallic Shield

By Heat Application:

Engine Compartment

Exhaust System

Turbocharger

By EMI Application:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Electric Motor

Engine Control Module (ECM)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Infotainment

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Electric Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Shielding Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

