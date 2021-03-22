Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2025
Global Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market is valued approximately USD 39.5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.20% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising demand for technological advancement to protect and support passenger traffic and user engagement on internet and websites is expected to fuel the market growth. & Defense Cyber Security services and solutions protects increasing cyber-attacks and cybercrimes on the aerospace and defense sector.
According to Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in October 2018, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced that hackers hacked personal data of 75,000 people by unauthorized access to a government computer system. In addition, as per NITI Aayog in 2017, growing cybercrimes is expected to cost of around $6 trillion annually by 2021. Thus, increasing cyber crime incidents across the globe is expected to fuel the demand of aviation & defense cyber security services and systems across the globe.
The report on global aviation & defense cyber security market includes component and deployment. Component segment s further divided into solution type, security type and aerospace and defense cyber security service and deployment segment is further categorized into On-Premise deployment and On-Cloud deployment. On-Cloud segment is the dominating segment owing to the changing market trends of cyber security services and solutions, lower cost and shift from on-premise deployment to on-cloud deployment.
The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global aviation & defense cyber security market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as rising demand for advanced and efficient cyber security services and solutions in this region are promoting the growth of the market.
The leading market players include-
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Honeywell International, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Thales Group, Sita, The Raytheon Company, BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution Type
Identity and Access Management
Risk and Compliance Management
Encryption
Data Loss Prevention
Unified Threat Management
Next Generation Firewalls
Antivirus and Anti-Malware
Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
Security and Vulnerability Management
Disaster Recovery
Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Mitigation
Web Filtering
Security Type
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Content Security
Wireless Security
Cloud Security
Aerospace and Defense Cyber Security Service
Consulting
Design and Integration
Risk and Threat Assessment
Managed Security Services
Training and Education
By Deployment:
On-Premise Deployment
On-Cloud Deployment
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
