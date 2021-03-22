Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2025

Global Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market is valued approximately USD 39.5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.20% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising demand for technological advancement to protect and support passenger traffic and user engagement on internet and websites is expected to fuel the market growth. & Defense Cyber Security services and solutions protects increasing cyber-attacks and cybercrimes on the aerospace and defense sector.

According to Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in October 2018, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced that hackers hacked personal data of 75,000 people by unauthorized access to a government computer system. In addition, as per NITI Aayog in 2017, growing cybercrimes is expected to cost of around $6 trillion annually by 2021. Thus, increasing cyber crime incidents across the globe is expected to fuel the demand of aviation & defense cyber security services and systems across the globe.

The report on global aviation & defense cyber security market includes component and deployment. Component segment s further divided into solution type, security type and aerospace and defense cyber security service and deployment segment is further categorized into On-Premise deployment and On-Cloud deployment. On-Cloud segment is the dominating segment owing to the changing market trends of cyber security services and solutions, lower cost and shift from on-premise deployment to on-cloud deployment.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global aviation & defense cyber security market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as rising demand for advanced and efficient cyber security services and solutions in this region are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players include-

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Honeywell International, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Thales Group, Sita, The Raytheon Company, BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution Type

Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Next Generation Firewalls

Antivirus and Anti-Malware

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Security and Vulnerability Management

Disaster Recovery

Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Mitigation

Web Filtering

Security Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Content Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Aerospace and Defense Cyber Security Service

Consulting

Design and Integration

Risk and Threat Assessment

Managed Security Services

Training and Education

By Deployment:

On-Premise Deployment

On-Cloud Deployment

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seats Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

