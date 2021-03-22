Base Station Antenna Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 – 2028 by FMI

Base Station Antenna Market: Overview

The base station antennas are widely used for various applications such as mobile telephony, wireless computer networking, and other wireless communications. These base station antennas are installed under established safety limits by the government in public areas. Mobile phones and other mobile devices require a network of base stations to function. The base station antennas send and receive radio frequency signals or radio waves to mobile phones which are close to the base station. Without these radio waves, mobile communications are not possible. Radio and television broadcasting are the verticals that communicate and broadcast the signals through base station antennas. Every base station can serve a certain number of mobile phones. As there is an increase in mobile phone users, more base station antennas are installed to establish mobile communication. Recently, base station antennas are developed for 5G mobile communication systems. For the shift from 4G to 5G, the variety of antennas designed for the enhanced LTE-Advanced mobile communication technologies. The base station antennas generally positioned on rooftops, on poles or on building walls.

Base Station Antenna Market: Dynamics

Broader area connectivity and improved Omni-directional performance of base station antennas are some of the primary factors that are fueling the growth of base station antenna market. Besides, the increase in mobile subscriber base is creating opportunities for base station antenna market. However, high installation and maintenance cost can hamper the growth of the base station antenna market.

Global Base Station Antenna Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The Base Station Antenna market is segmented based on antenna type, application, and region.

By Antenna Type

Single-band

Multi-band

By Application

Wireless Communications

Computer Networking

Others

Global Base Station Antenna Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global base station antenna market are CommScope, Amphenol, Ace Technologies Corporation, Comba Telecom, ProSoft Technology Inc, Ericsson, Bird Technologies, Carlson Wireless Technologies, Cobham Antenna Systems, Rosenberger, Filtronic plc, and Huawei, Panorama Antennas, etc.

Base Station Antenna Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific dominates the base station antenna market followed by the North America & Western Europe region. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness higher growth due to increase in the number of mobile subscriber base and development of advanced mobile communication technologies. Also, the demand for the Base Station Antenna in Western Europe is increasing and is expected to contribute to the market growth. Latin America and MEA are projected to contribute the significant share in the global market over the forecast period.

