Bi-Injected Snap Hinge Closure Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2017 – 2027

Bi-Injected Snap Hinge Closure Market Overview

The small closures for a bottle or any container play a crucial role in the aesthetics as well as ease in the application of the end use product. Any imperfection in the closure, whether in terms of durability, design, aesthetics or application, affects the market of the product. Snap hinge closures are widely preferred for packaging of dense liquid products such as shampoo, lotions, water bottles and many others. Snap hinge closures manufactured with the technology of bi-injection produces closures with two different materials in the single piece. The bi-injected snap hinge closures are demanded by end-use industries due to its capability of producing closures with different properties on both the parts of the snap hinge closure. The differentiating shelf appeal and high consumer convenience signify a great market opportunity for the emerging market of bi-injected snap hinge closure.

Bi-Injected Snap Hinge Closure Market Dynamics

The snap hinge closures already have many advantages over various other closures such as high consumer convenience as it prevents the product from spilling out within few minutes of mishandling of the bottle as well as protects the product from getting contaminated from atmosphere even in open condition. Along with these properties, bi-injection manufacturing technology for snap hinge closures results in various additional properties such as different materials for the flip top part and screwed part, different colours, tamper-evident feature on the screwed part only and various other properties. All the facts stated above are responsible for driving the bi-injected snap hinge closures market.

On the other hand, the process of manufacturing the closures with bi-injection technology accounts for much higher manufacturing cost than any other process, such as, simple injection technology. This factor is responsible for the emergence of the bi-injected snap hinge closures among key players of the caps and closures market, while not preferred by low manufacturing output firms. The high manufacturing cost of the bi-injected snap hinge closures has affected its global market. Although, the requirement of attractive packaging in personal care products industry for the industry to sustain in the increasing competition opens wide opportunities for the bi-injected snap hinge closures market.

Bi-Injected Snap Hinge Closure Market Key Players

Some of the key players of the bi-injected snap hinge closures market are Global Closure Systems,,Bericap GmbH und Co KG,,Kornelis Caps & Closures,,Zeller Plastik France SAS,,Casper Co.,,Maynard & Harris Plastics,,United Caps Luxembourg S.A.

