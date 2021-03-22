Bluetooth Low Energy Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 – 2028 by FMI

Bluetooth Low EnergyMarket: Introduction

Bluetooth low energy module is a superior and enhanced version of existing standard bluetooth technology. Bluetooth low energy module is an open protocol which is most commonly used for short-range wireless communication between devices. Bluetooth low energy module mainly focuses on several factors such as low energy, small size, and battery operated sensor type application Moreover, bluetooth low energy modules are designed for the small amount of data instead of periodic data streaming.

Bluetooth low energy module is especially composed to address increasing need of advanced wireless applications such as fast connectivity of devices, ultra-low power consumption, reliability, and security. Moreover, bluetooth low energy modules are also adopted for home automation and automotive sector.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7020

Bluetooth Low Energy: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the market growth of bluetooth low energy module will be the surge in usage of the internet of things (IoT). The concept of the internet of things is rapidly growing in enterprises, aiming to interconnect each and every unconnected thing including persons and machine to cast interconnecting networks such as machine-to-machine (M2M), people-to-people (P2P) and machine-to-people (M2P) using wireless sensors network. Some of the major players like Nordic Semiconductors and Cambridge silicon radio are offering development kit for establishing wireless application instantly without any finesse of radio frequency connectivity. Moreover, bluetooth low energy modules are likely to boost significant traction owing to rising demand for consumer electronics.

The major challenges faced by Bluetooth low energy market is low data streaming capacity of low energy bluetooth modules.

Bluetooth Low Energy Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Integrated Module

Discrete Solutions

Segmentation on the basis of Application:

Consumer Electronics

Sports and Fitness

Automotive

Healthcare

Industry Automation

Sensing

Medical

Request Report toc @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7020

Bluetooth Low Energy Market: Key players

Some of the key players of bluetooth low energy market are: Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nokia Corp., Toshiba Corp., IBM Corp., Ericson technology Licensing AB, Panasonic Corp., Bluegiga Technologies, Nordic Semiconductors, Koninklijke Philips NV, Cambridge Silicon Radio, Texas Instruments, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., MyLand Limited, Qualcomm Inc., Nike Inc., LG Corp and Ellisys S.A.