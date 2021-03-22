Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Based on type, the corrosion inhibitors segment is projected to lead the boiler water treatment chemicals market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of volume, between 2018 and 2023.

Based on end-use industry, the power segment is projected to lead the boiler water treatment chemicals market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to rapid urbanization and continuously growing population across the globe.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ecolab

Suez

Kemira

Kurita Water Industries

Solenis

Arkema

BASF

Chemtreat

Thermax

Veolia Water Technologies

Accepta Water Treatment

Aries Chemical

Akzo Nobel

Buckman Laboratories

BWA Water Additives UK

Chemfax Products

Chemtex Speciality

Dowdupont

Eastman

Feedwater

Guardian Chemicals

Henkel

Ion Exchange

Lenntech

Vasu Chemicals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Oxygen Scavengers

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.2 Scale Inhibitors

1.2.3 Oxygen Scavengers

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Power

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Chemical & Petrochemical

1.3.4 Food & Beverage

1.3.5 Pulp & Paper

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ecolab

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ecolab Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Suez

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Suez Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Kemira

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Kemira Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Kurita Water Industries

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kurita Water Industries Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Solenis

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Solenis Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Arkema

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Arkema Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 BASF

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 BASF Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued….

