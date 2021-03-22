Breast Imaging Technologies Industry: Market Scope, Size, Competitive Landscape, Segmentation, Types, Applications, Limitations, Opportunities, Policies, Emerging Countries, Key Players, New Trends, Developing Strategies and Forecast to 2025
- Industry Trend Analysis
The global breast imaging technologies market is projected to be around 6 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide. As per the statistical analysis conducted by GLOBOCAN in 2012, around 1.8 million new breast cancer cases were estimated for 2015 and this number was further projected to reach 2.4 million by 2030. Such significant prevalence of breast cancer will largely contribute to the growth of breast imaging technologies market during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population, increasing awareness related to early breast cancer detection and technological advancement in breast imaging technologies are expected to further propel the market growth during the forecast period. Favorable initiatives undertaken by government and private agencies to increase awareness related to breast cancer and its treatment will also contribute significantly to the market growth in coming years. However, restraining factors such as high costs of breast imaging systems along with stringent regulatory approval procedures can hamper the growth of breast imaging technologies market during the forecast period.
- Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
Ionizing breast imaging technologies segment held the larger market share in 2016 as they provide critical information related to the occurrence or re-occurrence of tumor aiding the physicians to take timely remedial measures. 3D breast tomosynthesis market is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period as breast cancer in women with dense breast tissues can be easily detected using this technology. Full-field digital mammography segment held the major share of the market in 2016 as the technology uses reduced radiation dose as compared to film mammography and is a time efficient modality.
Non-ionizing breast imaging technologies segment is anticipated to show fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the introduction of advanced breast imaging modalities such as automated whole breast ultrasound. Breast MRI segment held the largest share of the non-ionizing breast imaging technologies market in 2016 owing to its high sensitivity towards small abnormalities and its ability to visualize the breast in any orientation.
- Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
North America held the largest share of the global breast imaging technologies market in 2016 owing to rising occurrence of breast cancer in the region along with the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific market is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare expenditure in the region along with rising patient population and favorable initiatives undertaken by government and private bodies to raise awareness about breast cancer. For instance, in July 2016, Tata Trusts launched India’s largest screening drive for breast cancer in association with Prashanti Cancer Care Mission and Swasth India Foundation in Pune, targeting over 2.3 lakh women. In a similar initiative, in March 2017, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd, organized a breast cancer awareness program at Action Cancer Hospital in New Delhi as a mark to celebrate international women’s day. Such awareness initiatives can largely contribute to the growth of breast imaging technologies market during the forecast period.
- Competitive Analysis
The major players operating in the breast imaging technologies market emphasize on product approvals followed by product launches and subsequent upgrades in order to gain competitive advantage over other players. Furthermore, these players focus on collaborations such as agreements and partnerships to strengthen their product portfolio and expand their distribution network in new markets. For instance, in November 2015, Dilon Technologies, Inc. and GE Healthcare (a division of General Electric Company) signed an agreement wherein, Dilon will distribute GE Healthcare’s Discovery NM750b molecular breast imaging system in selected geographical markets. The agreement provided GE Healthcare, access to Dilon’s experienced distribution network to expand its presence in new markets.
Some of the main players in the global breast imaging technologies market are, Dilon Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Gamma Medica Inc., SonoCiné, Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (acquired by Canon, Inc. in December 2016), Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.
- Market Opportunities
Development of next generation breast imaging modalities and geographical expansion holds the key opportunities for the players operating in the global breast imaging technologies market. With governments focusing on building awareness and providing assistance in research and development for breast imaging technologies, further advancement in these modalities will facilitate a competitive edge for the key players in the global breast imaging technologies market.
Breast Imaging Technologies Market Segmentation:
- By Product:
Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies
Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound
Breast Ultrasound
Breast MRI
Breast Thermography
Optical Imaging
Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies
3D Breast Tomosynthesis
Full-Field Digital Mammography
Analog Mammography
Positron Emission Mammography
Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography
Cone Beam Computed Tomography
Electrical Impedance Tomography
Molecular Breast Imaging/Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSGI)
- By Region:
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Others
- Some of the key questions answered by the report are:
What was the market size in 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2025?
What will be the industry market growth from 2017 to 2025?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?
What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?
Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?