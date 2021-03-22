Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market: Overview, Growth, Drivers, Key Players and Projections to 2023

Press Release

ICRWorld’s Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market: Product Segment Analysis

  • Hyperphosphatemia: Dietary phosphate binders and dietary phosphate restriction
  • Hypocalcemia: Calcium supplements and possibly calcitriol
  • Hyperparathyroidism: Calcitriol or vitamin D analogues
  • Anemia: Iron replacement therapy and erythropoiesis-stimulating agents

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market: Application Segment Analysis

  • Hospital use
  • Clinic use
  • Household

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market: Regional Segment Analysis

  • USA
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals
  • Actavis
  • Akebia Therapeutic
  • Raptor Pharmaceuticals
  • Rockwell Medical
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals
  • Sanofi
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals
  • Cara Therapeutics
  • FibroGen

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Industry

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 World Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

Chapter 9 World Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market Forecast through 2023

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

