Detailed examination of the In-Mould Label Film Market to hold a high potential for growth by 2027

In-Mould Label Film Market: Overview

In-Mould Labels films are the made up of plastic such as PP, PET, PS, etc are used in manufacturing In-mould labels (IML) with use of various printing techniques. The food packaging industry is the most prominent consumer of in-mould labels films along with other industries such as beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, automotive, etc. This In-mould labels film is cut to required shape, placed in the container mould and exposed to heat. On getting cooled in atmospheric temperature, the container and the label forms a single unit. The end-product of in-mould labelling films results in no post-labelling processes which rather save time as well as efforts. The offset printing is the most widely adopted printing technique for printing in-mould labels films.

In-Mould Label Film Market: Drivers & Restraints

The key factors that drive the demand for In-mould labels films market are its complete recyclability, “no label look” thus eliminating the requirement of glue, reduces effort as well as time in post-labelling and many other such factors. Growth in food and beverages, pharmaceutical & personal care, automobile industries coupled with increasing number of applications of In-mould labels in this industries is likely to fuel the In-mould label film market in this region during the forecast period. With the rise in disposable income as well as the purchasing power of the consumers, the demand for attractive packaging over a long term is rising.

In-mould labels films are specially designed to provide barrier to light, oxygen, dust and odour. Also, with a transparent look, contents stored in in-mould labelled containers are clearly visible and it thus boosts the consumer experience at the time of consumption. On the other hand, availability of alternative labelling films in the market turns out to be the most challenging factor for the growth of In-mould label film market. Other factors such as fluctuating prices of oils/petrochemicals and other raw materials such as inks, resins, etc. are adding to the concerns of the In-mould label films industry.

In-Mould Label Film Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global In-mould label film market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America & the Western European region in terms of production are expected to lead the global In-mould label film market, whereas, based on consumption, the APAC region is expected to account for significant market share in In-mould label film market owing to high growth in the manufacturing sector of countries such as China, India, etc. As a result, the Asia Pacific region is likely to display a promising rate of growth in the In-mould label film market over the forecast period. Besides, In-mould label is a suitable labelling technique in the automobile industry and hence North America and Europe region are likely to witness an extensive demand in In-mould label owing to its demand from the automobile industry. Also, in the upcoming years, Latin America and MEA markets are also expected to observe an inclusive growth in the In-mould label film market owing to rise in the manufacturing sector.

Overall, the global In-mould label film market is expected to register a healthy growth rate over the forecast period 2017-2025.

In-Mould Label Film Market: Key Players

Some key players that currently operate in the global In-mould label film market are Cosmo Films Ltd., Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG., Taghleef Industries Group., Innovia Films Ltd., Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH., Propyplast SAS., Bergen Plastics AS., Jindal Films Americas LLC and many more.

