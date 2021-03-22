Engine mounting brackets market 2019 to 2024 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional 2018-2027

Engine mounting brackets are the components of engine mounting system that are used to carry the weight of the engine. Engine mounting brackets help in separating the transmission system and engine from the vibrations that are caused by the power train. The parameters on which the design of engine mounting bracket depends upon are engine model and the type of drive.

Market Size and Forecast

The engine mounting brackets market is projected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period with a good CAGR due to the rise in demand for light weight engine mounting brackets, composite materials and grey cast iron. With the increase in industrialization and high economic growth across the globe also expected to contribute in the growth of engine mounting brackets market globally over the forecasted period.In terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share of engine mounting brackets due to the increasing urbanization and industrialization along with growth in the automotive industry. Rising aftermarket sales of engine mounting brackets in this region promotes the growth of engine mounting brackets market over the forecasted period. China and India are the important contributors to the boom of automobile market due to the presence of principal passenger automobiles and heavy motor vehicle production business. This further increase the engine mounting brackets market in these regions as engine mounting brackets are widely used in automotive industry.

Furthermore, North America is projected to develop at enormous tempo at some point of the forecasted period. Collaboration of domestic players with leading vehicle manufacturers and rising demand for automotive workshops accelerated the growth of engine mounting brackets market in this region.Europe is expected to show a lucrative growth over the forecasted period as the key players of the automobile industry have enlarged their representation in the European region. This factor led to new advancements in the existing engine models which augment the growth of engine mounting brackets market in the European region over the forecasted period.Latin America and Middle East & Africa region are anticipated to grow at a significant pace due to the increasing sales of automotive vehicles which will further result as the growth of engine mounting brackets market in this region.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global engine mounting brackets market includes the following segments:

By Engine Configuration

Inline Engines

V-Type Engines

W-Type Engines

Others (Flat Engines)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy Commercial vehicles

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

By Region

Global engine mounting brackets market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing consumer demand for advance technologies in automobile likely to boost the overall automotive engine mounting brackets market over the forecasted period. The use of plastic composites for manufacturing of engine mounting brackets expected to contribute in the growth of engine mounting brackets market over the forecasted period. Polyurethane bushings are broadly used with engine mounting brackets for decreasing vibrations and reducing the power loss also expected to stimulate the growth of engine mounting brackets market globally.

Technological innovations which led to the compact and light weight engine mounting brackets expected to contribute in the growth of engine mounting brackets market globally over the forecasted period. Manufacturers preferred gray cast iron and composite materials to manufacture light weight engine mounting brackets as there is a high demand for light weight engine mounting brackets across the globe.

Innovations in engine design and growing demand for noiseless and highly efficient engines are also expected to spur the growth of engine mounting brackets market during the forecasted period.

The replacement cost of existing engine mounting system with advance engine mounting system is very high. This factor is projected to act as a major restraint to the growth of engine mounting brackets market globally. Engine mounting brackets that are manufactured from steel are heavier which limits their use in few areas.

Key players

Some of the examples of market players in the global engine mounting brackets market identified across the value chain include:

SK Rubber Industries

Allena Group

Toyo tire and rubber Co. Inc.

MISUMI Corporation

Kavo BV

Hangzhou EKKO Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

Boge Rubber and Plastics

Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Fibet Rubber Bonding Ltd.

