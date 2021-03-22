Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market: By Treatment Type, Route of Administration, End-Users, Industry Dynamics, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Competition Assessment and Key Players

Global Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market: By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiotherapy, Monoclonal Antibodies, Stem Cell Transplantation), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By End-User (Hospitals, Oncology Centers, Academic Research Institutes) and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Market Outline: Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market

Follicular lymphoma is the second most common indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it develops when the body makes abnormal B-lymphocytes in lymph nodes. The symptoms associated with follicular lymphoma include enlargement of lymph nodes in neck, abdomen, and groin, weight loss, difficulties in breathing, fatigue, and night sweats. Follicular lymphoma is diagnosed by biopsy, blood tests, and X-rays among others. Follicular lymphoma can be treated with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and stem cell transplant.

Market Dynamics: Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market

Rise in prevalence of follicular lymphoma, family history of blood disorders, increase in R&D activities for the innovation of newer drugs, and technological advancements in disease diagnosis are anticipated to fuel the follicular lymphoma treatment market. Moreover, promising pipeline products, innovation of newer therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, and government initiations for the cancer management are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory policies for drug approval, the high cost of treatment, and adverse effects associated with the treatment are expected to hamper the growth of follicular lymphoma treatment market over the forecast years.

Market Scope: Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market

Follicular lymphoma treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, route of administration, end user, and region

Based on the treatment type, the market is segmented into the following:

Chemotherapy

Alkylating Agents

Nucleoside Analogues

Anthracycline Derivatives

Others

Radiotherapy

Monoclonal Antibodies

Stem Cell Transplantation

Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into the following:

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Oncology Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Based on region, the market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Summary: Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market

Follicular lymphoma treatment market is poised to grow at significant rate owing to increase in the R&D activities for the innovation newer therapies and drugs. Most of the international players are actively involved in the development of newer products. For instance, in December 2015, Novartis announced phase IIa study results of CTL019 used in the treatment of certain types of lymphoma including follicular lymphoma. Moreover, rising adoption of monoclonal antibodies for targeted therapies propels the follicular lymphoma treatment market. Furthermore, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, product approvals, and product launchings are the strategies followed by the market players for gaining larger revenue share in follicular lymphoma treatment market. For instance, in February 2018, Health Canada approved Roche’s Gazyva (Obinutuzumab) for patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma. In addition, in August 2018, Epizyme, Inc. and US Oncology Research are collaborated to identify the non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients with EZH2 mutations and eligible patients are directed to ongoing phase 2 clinical trial of Tazemetostast in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.

Regional Analysis: Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market

Geographically, global follicular lymphoma treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America follicular lymphoma treatment market is poised to grow at notable rate due to increase in the prevalence of follicular lymphoma (according to American Cancer Society, approximately 20% of follicular lymphoma cases observed among all types lymphoma patients), increase in R&D activities for the innovation of newer drugs, an increase in healthcare expenditure in the region. Europe follicular lymphoma treatment market is expected to grow significantly due to the adoption of newer therapies, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, an increase in the prevalence of follicular lymphoma due to change in lifestyle in the region. Asia Pacific follicular lymphoma treatment market has a lucrative growth owing to the large patient pool, increase in awareness about lymphoma treatment, and government initiations for the prevention of cancer are expected to fuel the market in the region. Latin America follicular lymphoma treatment market expected to grow at moderate rate due to the expansion of business into the region by market players, adoption of newer drugs, and economic growth are bolster the market. Middle East and Africa follicular lymphoma treatment market have a growth attributed to rising in awareness about lymphoma treatment, increase in the prevalence of follicular lymphoma, and growing per capita income.

Competition Assessment: Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market

Some of the players in the global follicular lymphoma treatment market include:

Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.)

AbbVie, Inc. (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Epizyme Inc. (U.S.)

Bristol Myers Squibb (U.S.)

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.)

Notable Market Developments: Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market

In October 2018, U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Bayer AG’s Aliqopa (Copanlisib) for the treatment of follicular lymphoma