Ghana: Country Intelligence Report 2019 Analysis by MTN, Vodafone, Glo, Airtel, MTN Ghana, Vodafone Ghana, Tigo Ghana, AirtelTigo, Glo Ghana

“Ghana: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Ghana today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Ghana’s total telecom service market will grow from $1.4bn in 2017 to an estimated $1.5bn in 2022 at a CAGR of 1.0%, mainly driven by mobile data and fixed broadband segments. While mobile voice was the largest revenue contributor to the total telecom service market in 2017, it will see its revenue decline at a CAGR of -6.2% over the forecast period. Mobile data revenue will grow at a CAGR of 9.2% led by rising smartphone penetration, proliferation of 3G services, and 4G service expansion by ongoing addition of new LTE sites by MTN and anticipated launch of 4G services by other players in coming years. Fixed broadband revenue will also grow over the period with planned expansion of a fiber-optic network by the government and ongoing expansion of FTTH services by operators such as Vodafone.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following —

— Demographic and macroeconomic context in Ghana.

— The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18–24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

— Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

— The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

— Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

— Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope:

– The overall telecom service revenue in Ghana will grow at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2017–2022.

— Mobile revenue will account for 95.4% of total service revenue in 2022, driven by increasing adoption of 3G/4G services and projected growth in smartphone subscriptions.

— MTN Ghana leads the country’s mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions for 2017, followed by Vodafone Ghana and Airtel Ghana.

Key Players:

· MTN

· Vodafone

· Glo

· Airtel

· MTN Ghana

· Vodafone Ghana

· Tigo Ghana

· AirtelTigo

· Glo Ghana

Reasons to buy:

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Ghana’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

— Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Ghana’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

— With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

— The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Ghana’s telecommunications markets.

— The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Ghana.

Key Points from TOC:

Market highlights 4

Demographic, macroeconomic and regulatory context 5

Demographic and macroeconomic context 6

Regulatory context 8

Telecom services market outlook 9

Total telecom service revenue 10

Mobile services market 12

Fixed services market 18

Competitive landscape and company snapshots 20

Competitive landscape 21

MTN Ghana 22

Vodafone Ghana 23

Airtel Ghana 24

Additional resources 25

Baseline forecast assumptions 26

Data tables 27

Glossary 29

Research methodology 31

About the authors 32

Country Intelligence Report coverage 33

