Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market – Trends and Forecast, 2017-2023

Market Scenario

Advanced driver assistance systems are systems that are developed to increase vehicle safety and enhance the driving experience. Advanced driver assistance are a combination of certain systems that alert the driver to potential problems. Adaptive features include automated lighting, adaptive cruise control, automate braking, incorporate traffic warnings, connect to smartphones, alert driver to other cars or dangers, keep the driver in the correct lane, or show what is in blind spots.

With the only source of lighting in the darkness being the street lamps and the front lighting systems of the vehicles, there exists an increasing need for the ADAS. In addition, stringent government regulations regarding the safety of passengers has forced the automobile manufacturers to ensure the integration of safety features in automobiles (such as pedestrian detection and blind spot detection), which in turn has fueled the demand in the global market.

In the advanced driver assistance systems market, the gradually changing consumer preference has played a major role. Over time, with the stabilization of socio economic conditions of the individuals, led to gradually increasing disposable income. With the rising disposable income, individuals could afford to prioritize their comfort. Of late, the consumers in the automotive industry focus on additional features such as adaptive lighting systems, pedestrian detection, and blind sport detection along with the aesthetic features of the vehicle. Increasing preference towards comfort by individuals has resulted in the development of advanced vehicular products and upgraded features that focus on the passengers’ comfort rather than the vehicles’ mechanical performance.

The global Advanced Driver Assistance market was valued at USD 9.153 million in 2016 which is expected to reach USD 21.921 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 12.24%.

Study Objectives of Global Advanced Driver Assistance System market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Advanced Driver Assistance System market

> To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global Advanced Driver Assistance System market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and

Porter’s Five Force Analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

> To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by material vehicle type, components and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Advanced Driver Assistance System market

Regional Analysis

Advanced Driver Assistance System

The market for advanced driver assistance systems is expected to grow in the North American region with an increase in demand for automobiles, majorly in the United States. Existence of major manufacturers in this region combined with availability of sophisticated technologies enables the advanced driver assistance systems market to flourish in this region. In the European region, the commercial vehicles are expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.58%, owing to the growth in the home delivery sector. For the safe distribution of goods and efficient city transportation, original equipment manufacturers in the European region are focusing on the advanced safety features for these vehicles, which will be a major driver for market growth in the region. The U.K, Germany, and France account for a majority of the market share of advanced driver assistance systems in this region.

Key Players

The key players of global Advanced Driver Assistance System markets are teering GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, DENSO CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation, Valeo, Continental AG, Magna International Inc, HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Hitachi Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG .

The report for Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

