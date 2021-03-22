Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Trends and Forecast, 2017-2023

Reportocean.com “Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Vehicle pillars are essentially vertical supports for a cars window area. Moving from the front to the rear the vehicle pillars are designated as A, B, C and D. These alphabetical designations of the pillars prove to be essential during a design discussion and critical communication.

Automotive industry is diversifying at a greater speed as manufacturers and suppliers race to produce lighter and more powerful vehicles in lesser time. Alternative fuels, new lightweight materials and innovative technology are transforming the manufacturing process of automotive industry. With the global economy undergoing an unprecedented level shift, major emerging countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia are becoming manufacturing hubs for global automotive players. The income levels of individuals have been steadily increasing, also resulting in the rise in their disposable income, pushing the market towards growth. The currently booming automotive industry, combined with steadily increasing disposable income, is expected to contribute significantly in the growth of the market.

The vehicle pillar market has witnessed significant growth in recent times. The increase in demand in the vehicle pillar market is complimentary to the increase in demand in the automotive industry, thus making the growth of the automotive industry a major contributor towards the growth vehicle pillar market. Passenger safety in automobiles has become a hot topic of discussion off late with the advent of new technology in the form of driver assistance systems, collision sensors and pedestrian sensors. Apart from technological advancements the manufacturers have been gunning towards increased passenger safety in the traditional sense and thus have resulted in developing high quality vehicle pillars. The global vehicle pillar market is expected to reach the valuation of USD 7,364.9 million by 2023, from USD 5,108.6 million in the year 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.46%.

The global vehicle pillar market segments has been divided into pillar type, vehicle type, end market and region. On the basis of pillar type, the market is segmented into A pillar, B pillar, C pillar and D pillar. A pillar is expected to dominate the global market by type in 2016 in terms of market revenue followed by B pillar. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Among these, passenger vehicles has accounted the highest market share in 2016 in terms of revenue. On the basis of end market, the market has been segmented as OEMs and aftermarket. Among these, OEMs have registered the highest market share of 88.17% in 2016 in terms of revenue.

Geographically, global vehicle pillar market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Among the aforementioned regions, Asia Pacific region has accounted the largest market share of 33.57% followed by North America. The growth of the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the increase in adoption of passenger cars and therefore, the increase in adoption of Vehicle Pillar in the passenger cars. The recent shift in the preference from mileage to looks and features is also expected to result in the high demand for Vehicle Pillar. The global Vehicle Pillar market is also expected to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing population, rapid industrialization and aggressive expansion of manufacturing sector. The demand for vehicle pillars is largely dependent on vehicle production in developing countries such as India and China. The vehicle production is growing, which in turn would push the demand for Vehicle Pillars. The market for Vehicle Pillar is expected to grow with an increase in demand for automobile, majorly in the United States. There is an immense demand of commercial vehicles in United States. With the increase in demand of commercial vehicles there is a subsequent increase in demand for Vehicle Pillar market.

The global market for Vehicle Pillar is characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market share. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and frequent changes in government policies are key factors that confront the market growth.

The prominent players in the vehicle pillar market include Unipres Corporation (Japan), Kirchhoff Automotive Gmbh (Germany), Tianjin Toyotetsu Automobile (Japan), Toyotomi Kiko Co (Japan), G-Tekt Corporation (Japan), Martinrea International (Canada), Aisin Market Scenario

Automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system is a technique, which helps in reducing and controlling the nitrogen oxide emission in gasoline and diesel powered vehicles. The global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system market has experienced a potential growth over the past few years. It has been projected that the market will grow at the same pace during the forecast period. The market looks promising during the forecast period due to the major factors such as booming automotive industry, expansion of global players into emerging nations and growing urbanization. The major trends and opportunities in the automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system market are the combination of exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems and emerging economies. However, the major challenges that restrain the market growth are the availability of substitute, pricing pressure, and strict government regulations for certification of automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems. The automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market is completely dependent on the automobile industry. Thus, the rise or decline in demand of the automotive industry directly has an impact on the market. The total volume of four wheeler production, across the globe, in 2015, was almost 90 million units and is expected to witness further boost, and reach more than 100 million units, by the year 2020. Moreover, the increase in sales of new vehicles has mainly been because of competitive and diverse options available for finance. The availability of finance has eased the purchase of vehicles, due to which there has been a rise in the use of automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems. Other factors responsible for the increase in vehicle sales, are the macroeconomic development and the rise in the global middle class consumers. These factors primarily drive the automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market growth, gaining prevalence in recent times, with technological developments and rapidly increasing disposable income among consumers.

Global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems are expected to have a very broad market in the coming years. MRFR analysts have predicted that the passenger car segment is about to be valued at USD 19,242.3 million by the year 2023. Geographically, Asia Pacific is a major revenue generator in the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market, China being one of the most attractive markets for manufacturers. North America is the second leading region in terms of revenue, whereas Europe stood as the third leading region.

The global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system, by region, has been segmented into the four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Over the last couple of years, the automotive industry has flourished globally, with several technologies emerging in the market.. Geographically, Asia Pacific region has been the largest market for automotive exhaust gas recirculation system in 2016, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific region has registered the fastest growing region due to the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Moreover, several automotive giants have been focusing on this region, and have planned to expand their operations in the Asia Pacific region. By the end of forecast year, the global market is expected to witness cut throat competition between North America and Europe, in terms of revenue and market share.

The global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system market has been segmented based on product type, vehicle type and application. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as EGR valve, EGR cooler and EGR pipe. Of all product types EGR valve segment is expected to dominate the market. On the basis of vehicle type, it is segmented as passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. Rising demand of passenger car among large pool of population, and expansion of global auto-manufacturers into new emerging markets, act as major factors for the growth of this segment. By applications the market has been segmented as diesel-powered vehicle and gasoline-powered vehicle.

The major players operating in global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system market, who have adopted the strategies such as geographic expansion, mergers, and acquisitions are Mahle GMBH (Germany), Wells Vehicle Electronics (US), BorgWarner Inc (US), Cambustion Ltd (UK), Delphi ANSYS Inc (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Eberspacher Group (Germany), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), IAV automotive engineering (Germany), Wells Vehicle Electronics (US), and Friedrich Boysen GmbH (Germany) .

The report for Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

