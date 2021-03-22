Global Blood Screening Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global blood screening market is expected to reach with a healthy CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

By Products & Services (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Software & Services), Technology (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Rapid Tests, Next-Generation Sequencing, Nucleic Acid Test, Western Blot Assay, Others), Disease Type (Oncology, Diabetes Mellitus, Cold & Flu, Cholesterol, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, HIV/AIDS, Others), End User (Diagnostic Centers, Blood Bank, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In products & services, reagents are dominating this market as reagents are majorly used in laboratory, company and other places to perform experiment and also to find or detect the diseases related to human health.

In technology, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is dominating this market as it is more used with accurate result and less costly in the market. It is a versatile tool for physicians, laboratories, and medical professionals all over the world.

In disease type, oncology is dominating this market as increasing population is detecting more with cancer cases due to exposure to UV lights in today?s world. The Blood screening method is found to be more useful for detecting cancer.

In end user, diagnostic centers is dominating this market as people mostly prefer diagnostics centers and doctors also suggest patients to visit diagnostics center for detection of diseases.

The key market players for global blood screening market are listed below;

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BD

bioM?rieux SA

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cepheid

Grifols

Seimens AG

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Immucor, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 30

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 30

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 30

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL BLOOD SCREENING MARKET 30

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 31

1.5 LIMITATION 32

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 32

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 36

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 36

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 37

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 38

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 38

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 39

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 42

2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 43

2.8 THE CATEGORY VS TIME GRID 44

2.9 THE CATEGORY VS TIME GRID 45

2.10 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 46

2.11 SECONDARY SOURCES 47

2.12 ASSUMPTIONS 47

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 48

3.1 DRIVERS 50

3.1.1 RISE IN THE DEMAND OF BLOOD DONATIONS AND BLOOD DONORS 50

3.1.2 RISING PREVALENCE IN NUMBER OF DISEASES 50

3.1.3 RISING NUMBER OF INITIATIVES BY VARIOUS GOVERNMENTS AND GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATIONS 51

3.2 RESTRAINTS 52

3.2.1 LACK OF USING NAT TECHNLOGY IN EMERGING COUNTRIES 52

3.2.2 HIGH COST OF TECHNOLOGY AND INSTRUMENTS 52

3.2.3 EMERGING ALTERNATIVE TECHNOLOGIES 53

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 54

3.3.1 INCREASING MICROBIOLOGY SCREENING & MULTIPLEXING 54

3.4 CHALLENGES 55

3.4.1 REDUCTION IN PRICE FOR TECHNOLOGY AND INSTRUMENT 55

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 56

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 60

6 GLOBAL BLOOD SCREENING MARKET, BY PRODUCTS & SERVICES 63

6.1 OVERVIEW 64

6.2 REAGENTS & KITS 66

6.2.1 ELISA REAGENTS & KITS 68

6.2.1.1 IMMUNOSORBENTS 69

6.2.1.2 CONJUGATES 69

6.2.1.3 SUBSTRATES 69

6.2.1.4 CONTROLS 69

6.2.1.5 SAMPLE DILUENTS AND WASH SOLUTIONS 69

6.2.2 NAT REAGENTS & KITS 69

6.2.2.1 PROBES AND PRIMERS 70

6.2.2.2 ENZYMES AND POLYMERASES 70

6.2.2.3 LABELING AND DETECTION REAGENTS 70

6.2.2.4 STANDARDS AND CONTROLS 70

6.2.2.5 BUFFERS, NUCLEOTIDES AND SOLUTIONS 70

6.3 INSTRUMENTS 71

6.3.1.1 INSTRUMENTS, PRODUCT TYPE 72

6.3.1.1.1 SEMI AUTOMATED 72

6.3.1.1.2 AUTOMATED 72

6.3.1.2 INSTRUMENTS, PURCHASE TYPE 72

6.3.1.2.1 OUTRIGHT PURCHASE 72

6.3.1.2.2 RENTAL 72

6.4 SOFTWARE & SERVICES 73

7 GLOBAL BLOOD SCREENING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY 74

7.1 OVERVIEW 75

7.2 ENZYME-LINKED IMMUNOSORBENT ASSAY (ELISA) 77

7.2.1 ENZYME-LINKED IMMUNOSORBENT ASSAY (ELISA), BY PLATFORM 79

7.2.1.1 COLORIMETRIC IMMUNOASSAY (CI) 79

7.2.1.2 CHEMILUMINESCENCE IMMUNOASSAY (CLIA) 79

7.2.1.3 FLUORESCENCE IMMUNOASSAY (FIA) 79

7.2.2 ENZYME-LINKED IMMUNOSORBENT ASSAY (ELISA), BY GENERATIONS 79

7.2.2.1 FIRST-GENERATION ELISA 79

7.2.2.2 SECOND-GENERATION ELISA 79

7.2.2.3 THIRD-GENERATION ELISA 79

7.2.2.4 FOURTH-GENERATION ELISA 79

7.3 RAPID TESTS 80

7.4 NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) 81

7.5 NUCLEIC ACID TEST 82

7.5.1 REAL-TIME POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION (PCR) 83

7.5.2 TRANSCRIPTION-MEDIATED AMPLIFICATION (TMA) 83

7.6 WESTERN BLOT ASSAY 84

7.7 OTHERS 85

8 GLOBAL BLOOD SCREENING MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE 86

8.1 OVERVIEW 87

8.2 ONCOLOGY 89

8.3 DIABETES MELLITUS 90

8.4 COLD & FLU 91

8.5 CHOLESTEROL 92

8.6 INFECTIOUS DISEASES 93

8.7 RESPIRATORY DISEASES 94

8.8 HIV/AIDS 95

8.9 OTHERS 96

9 GLOBAL BLOOD SCREENING MARKET, BY END USER 97

9.1 OVERVIEW 98

9.2 DIAGNOSTIC CENTERS 100

9.3 BLOOD BANK 101

9.4 HOSPITALS 102

9.5 CLINICS 103

9.6 AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS 104

10 GLOBAL BLOOD SCREENING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 105

10.1 OVERVIEW 106

10.2 NORTH AMERICA 111

10.2.1 U.S. 121

10.2.2 CANADA 128

10.2.3 MEXICO 135

10.3 EUROPE 142

10.3.1 GERMANY 153

10.3.2 U.K. 160

10.3.3 FRANCE 167

Continue…

