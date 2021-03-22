Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global dairy free yogurt market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising number of lactose intolerant people, rising health consciousness among consumers and growing consumer preference for a vegan diet.

The key market players for global dairy free yogurt market are listed below;

Oatly AB

Kite Hill

The Luz Almond Company Pty Ltd.

Hain Celestial

Halsa Foods

Nush Foods

Amande yogurt

Nulac foods

Nudie

Yoso

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Flavour

End-User

Distribution Channel

The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented based on type into almond, coconut, soy, oat, rice, hemp, cashew and others. In 2018, almond segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.

The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented in flavour into original/plain, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, mango, raspberry, peach and others. In 2018, original/plain segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The global dairy free yogurt market is segmented in end-user into supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail & grocery stores and online market. In 2018, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dairy free yogurt market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

