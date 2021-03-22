Global Emergency Contraceptives Market: By Drug, Distribution channel, Industry Growth, Trends and Key Players | Genetics NV (Belgium), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Uniprix group (Canada), Gavis Pharmaceuticals LLC, (A Lupin Group Company) (U.S.), HRA Pharma (Paris), and Mankind Pharma (India)

Global Emergency Contraceptives Market provides emergency contraception methods are intended to prevent unwanted pregnancies after sexual intercourse. The commonly used emergency contraceptives are pills and copper-bearing intrauterine devices. Within emergency contraceptive pills are available in 3 compositions namely, combined estrogen and progestin pills, progestin-only (as Levonorgestrel) pills, and antiprogestin (as mifepristone) pills. Emergency contraceptives are different from normal contraceptives. The mechanism of action of the emergency contraceptive methods is delaying or preventing ovulation or fertilization, which is necessary during pregnancy. Both the methods are effective only before the pregnancy implanted. These procedures are ineffective after the implantation occurred.

The global emergency contraceptives market is expected to grow at an unprecedented CAGR due to increase in the global female population. Increase in the public awareness in making right decisions about their sexual and reproductive health, technological advancements and an increase in the development of effective female contraceptive drugs and devices, and availability of products in the market might fuel the emergency contraceptives market. Furthermore, low cost of the products, rise in the adoption of modern emergency contraceptives in developing countries, ease of administration of emergency contraceptive pills, and high effectiveness and convenience in emergency contraceptive devices might boost the global emergency contraceptives market. However, adverse effects like nausea, headache associated with the emergency contraceptive pills, lack of skilled professionals for the insertion of intrauterine devices, and product failures in some cases might hamper the emergency contraceptives market.

Emergency contraceptives market segmented on the basis of drug class, and distribution channel

Based on drug class, emergency contraceptives market has been segmented into the following:

Combined estrogen and progestin pills

Progestin-only (as Levonorgestrel) pills

Antiprogestin (as mifepristone) pills

Ulipristal acetate pills

Based on the distribution channel, emergency contraceptives market has been segmented into the following:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Others

Market players investing heavily to manufacture emergency contraceptives to increase their share in the emergency contraceptives market. Launching of new products, collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, approvals as over the counter (OTC) product from various drug regulators such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and research and developments are some key strategies followed by various pharmaceutical companies to increase the share in the global emergency contraceptives market. For instance, in August 2010, U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Ella (Ulipristal acetate pills) as emergency contraceptive pills which are developed by HRA pharmaceuticals. Similarly, In February 2011, Teva Pharmaceuticals received an approval from the FDA for requesting non-prescription status for Plan B One-Step for women under the age of 17.

Geographically, the emergency contraceptives market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America expected to account for the major market share in the Emergency Contraceptives market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. This dominance in the North America region is owing to increase the emergency contraception (EC) market in U.S. driven by rising demand and less stringent market regulations. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 4% of women aged 15-44 have used emergency contraceptives in 2002, and it has increased to 11% from 2006-2010. Europe holds a key share in global emergency contraceptives market attributed to increasing the awareness about the use of pills, and ease of administration of the devices. A rise in the adoption of advanced contraceptives in emerging economies is the prime driving factor of the market. Asia-Pacific is an emerging region for emergency contraceptives market owing to increase in female population majorly in India and China. Low cost of the products and availability of drugs over the counter also fuel the emergency contraceptives market in Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the players in the emergency contraceptives market are Genetics NV (Belgium), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Uniprix group (Canada), Gavis Pharmaceuticals LLC, (A Lupin Group Company) (U.S.), HRA Pharma (Paris), and Mankind Pharma (India) to name a few.