Global Financial Planning Software Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Financial Planning Software Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

— Financial Planning Software Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Financial Planning Software Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Financial Planning Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Financial Planning Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Financial planning is a long-term process of wisely managing your finances so that you can achieve your goals and dreams, while at the same time helping to negotiate the financial barriers that inevitably arise in every stage of life.

Financial planning software includes goals-based financial planning software, cash-flow-based financial planning software for financial advisors. The cash-flow-based type is leading the market at present. And the software can be also classified to cloud-based and on-promise type. The cloud-based type is growing faster at present.

Financial planning software is mainly used for two applications: SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business), Large Business, Personal Purpose, etc. And SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business) was the most widely used area which took up about 66.65% of the global total in 2017.

In 2018, the global Financial Planning Software market size was 990 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2360 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Financial Planning Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Financial Planning Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PIEtech, Inc.

EMoney Advisor

Advicent

Money Tree

WealthTec

Oltis Software

Advisor Software

Envestnet

InStream Solutions

Wealthcare Capital Management

SunGard WealthStation (FIS)

Advizr

RightCapital

Cheshire Software

Razor Logic Systems

Moneywise Software

Struktur AG

Futurewise Technologies

ESPlanner Inc.

ISoftware Limited

FinPal Pty Ltd

WealthTrace

Sigma Conso

Prevero GmbH (Unit4)

SAP

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826487-global-financial-planning-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based Financial Planning Software

On-promise Type Financial Planning Software

Market segment by Application, split into

SME

Large Enterprise

Personal Purpose

Other Purposes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Financial Planning Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Financial Planning Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Financial Planning Software Manufacturers

Financial Planning Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Financial Planning Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826487-global-financial-planning-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Financial Planning Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based Financial Planning Software

1.4.3 On-promise Type Financial Planning Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Financial Planning Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SME

1.5.3 Large Enterprise

1.5.4 Personal Purpose

1.5.5 Other Purposes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Financial Planning Software Market Size

2.2 Financial Planning Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Financial Planning Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Financial Planning Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 PIEtech, Inc.

12.1.1 PIEtech, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction

12.1.4 PIEtech, Inc. Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 PIEtech, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 EMoney Advisor

12.2.1 EMoney Advisor Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction

12.2.4 EMoney Advisor Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 EMoney Advisor Recent Development

12.3 Advicent

12.3.1 Advicent Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction

12.3.4 Advicent Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Advicent Recent Development

12.4 Money Tree

12.4.1 Money Tree Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction

12.4.4 Money Tree Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Money Tree Recent Development

12.5 WealthTec

12.5.1 WealthTec Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction

12.5.4 WealthTec Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 WealthTec Recent Development

12.6 Oltis Software

12.6.1 Oltis Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction

12.6.4 Oltis Software Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Oltis Software Recent Development

12.7 Advisor Software

12.7.1 Advisor Software Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction

12.7.4 Advisor Software Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Advisor Software Recent Development

12.8 Envestnet

12.8.1 Envestnet Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction

12.8.4 Envestnet Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Envestnet Recent Development

12.9 InStream Solutions

12.9.1 InStream Solutions Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction

12.9.4 InStream Solutions Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 InStream Solutions Recent Development

12.10 Wealthcare Capital Management

12.10.1 Wealthcare Capital Management Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Financial Planning Software Introduction

12.10.4 Wealthcare Capital Management Revenue in Financial Planning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Wealthcare Capital Management Recent Development

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: NORAH TRENT

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: 841 198 5042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826487-global-financial-planning-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-financial-planning-software-market-2019-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2025/502919

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 502919