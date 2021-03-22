Global Flare Monitoring Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Flare Monitoring market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

By Mounting method (In-Process and Remote), Industry (Onshore Oil & Gas Production Sites, Refineries, Petrochemical, Landfills, Offshore & Metal and Steel Production), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In mounting method, remote segment is growing at highest CAGR because of casualties and the workforce require and also the launch of several techniques and devices with properties such as no direct contact with the flame, non-invasiveness and preprogrammed system are disrupting the flare monitoring market.

Companies such as Providence Photonics, a U.S based solutions provider of leak qualification and validation of gases, has launched MANTIS which uses Video-Imaging Spectro- radiometry for capturing the characteristics of flares through continuous flare monitoring.

In industry, offshore & onshore oil & gas production sites segment is growing at the highest CAGR because of excess demand of fuels in the world also emits huge amount of flares and also Launch of several devices with properties such as detection of flares which are unable to detect by naked eye, detection of smokeless flares are disrupting the flare monitoring market.

Companies such as FLIR, a U.S based solutions provider for thermal imaging, video analytics and detection systems, has launched FLIR IR cameras which is used for UV flame detection and also gives the gas to waste gas ratio.

Key Market Players

ABB

Powertrol Inc

Eaton

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Providence Photonics, LLC

Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc

Siemens AG

AMETEK incorporation

Emerson Electric

Endress + Hauser AG

