Global Food Encapsulation Market 2019 to 2024 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional 2016-2022
Description
Encapsulation is the process where food ingredients, enzymes, cells or other material are incorporated in capsules.it is an important tool for improving the delivery of living cells and bioactive molecules into foods. Food encapsulation also enables food ingredients to allow flavour retention and remove bad taste.
Market Dynamics
Changing life styles and an increasing wide diversification in food items are leading to an increase in demand for processed and ready-made meal, and thus driving the demand for food encapsulation. With the rising consumer preference for healthy products, processed and fortified products and increase in awareness among individuals, there is a projected growth of the global food encapsulation market. The innovative food encapsulation technologies enabling market penetration opportunities. On the contrary maintenance of the stability of encapsulated foods, especially during packaging and processing, is a major hindrance for food encapsulation industries.
Market Segmentation
The global food encapsulation market can be segmented on the basis of type of material used, technologies used, core phases and region.
On the basis of type of material used-
Proteins
Polysaccharides
Emulsifiers
Lipids
On the basis of technologies implemented-
Chemical process
Physical process- widely used technology and holds major market share.
> Atomization
> Fluid bed technique
> Extrusion
Physico-chemical
On the basis of core phases-
Vitamins
Minerals
Enzymes
Additives
Prebiotics
Organic acids
On the basis of region-
North America – highest market share
Asia-Pacific
Europe
South America
Africa
Geographical Analysis
The Global food encapsulation market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South-America and Africa. North America leads the global market due to high availability of shell materials. Factors such as higher cost of food encapsulation technologies and lower technological advances are preventing the growth of this market. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the coming years due to a growing demand for nourishment packaging.
Key Players
The key players in the Global food encapsulation market account for Coating Place Inc., Advanced Bionutrition Corporation, ABCO Industries Inc., Cargill Inc., Aveka Group, Lyco Red Ltd and many more to count.
