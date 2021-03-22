Global Freeze-Dried Food Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

The global freeze-dried food market is valued at USD 46.94 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 66.53 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period of 2016-2021.

Freeze-dried food is the best dehydrated food, due to its superior texture and sensory quality after rehydration. Freeze-dried food products include fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, dairy products and other foods that can be successfully freeze-dried. Drying or dehydration is a process through which moisture or water content is removed from the food. Removing of water content from food makes them lighter and smaller. It helps in preservation of food for longer period of time. Freeze-drying works by freezing the material and then reducing the surrounding pressure to allow the frozen water in the material to sublime directly from the solid phase to the gas phase.

Request For Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064763

The main factor driving this market is the superior quality of its products when compared to other drying technology products. The final product has an excellent shelf-life without any added preservative. The increased shelf-life makes it a profitable product for the producers as well as the consumers. Rising demand of food products with longer shelf life coupled with the increasing demand of seasonal products across the year is supporting the growth of dried food market. Moreover, increasing demand of food manufacturers for preserving food product for longer period so that they could use it as an ingredient in their final product is also fuelling the demand of freeze-dried food market during the forecast period.

The freeze-dried product market is segmented by the product type that includes freeze-dried fruits, beverages, vegetables, dairy products, meat and sea food, and prepared foods. Fruits and vegetables are heat sensitive products, which are more prone to loss of vitamins and minerals when exposed to high temperature. Freeze-drying technology helps in maintaining the necessary antioxidants and vitamins during dehydration. This increases its importance among the drying techniques. Freeze-dried fruits market holds the largest share among the freeze-dried food products, followed by vegetables and beverages. Freeze-dried beverages are further segmented into tea, coffee, and fruit beverages. The freeze-dried prepared food segment includes freeze-dried soups and prepared meals. This branch of the market is also growing at a fast rate due to the excellent nutrition and sensory quality, apart from its instant cooking ability.

Request For Customization @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10064763

North America holds the largest share in the market, with wide application in meat and beverages segment. Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa also hold a major share of the global market. The developing regions of Asia-Pacific are growing at a fast rate, due to the high demand of instant foods such as instant soups, instant meals, etc.

Some of the major players capturing the freeze-dried food market include Nestle, Asahi Group, OFD Foods, Inc., Mondelez International, Inc., Unilever.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609