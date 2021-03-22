Global Mobile Point of Sale Devices (mPOS) Market Projected to touch USD 31.0 billion by 2027

The global mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market can be segmented on the basis of solution, technology, end-user and region. On the basis of solution, it is sub-segmented into integrated card reader solutions and card reader accessories. On the basis of technology, it is sub-segmented into EMV chip and pin, hybrid technology solutions, chip and sign, magnetic-stripe, near field communication (NFC) and biometrics. The EMV chip and pin is anticipated to lead the technology sub-segment during the forecast period. The EMV chips and pin are used in various applications across the developed nations. Thus, it is anticipated to foster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. However, the numerous other technologies are growing at a fast pace. On the basis of end-user, it is sub-segmented into restaurants, transportation, hospitality, health care, public transport, retail, entertainment and government. There is increasing application of the mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) in the retail sector. This is anticipated to lead the sub-segment during the forecast period. The high transactional value of the retail sector is encouraging towards the application of the mobile point of sale devices (mPOS). However, the government sector is anticipated to be the fastest developing sub-segment. The government is focusing on enhancing the economy by encouraging cashless transactions. Thus, it is anticipated to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period.

The global mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 22% during 2018-2027. It is anticipated to reach the market size of USD 31.0 billion by 2027. The growing technological advancement in the field of the payments and transfer is anticipated to boost the growth of the global mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market during the forecast period.

By region, global mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share for the global mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market during the forecast period. The increasing awareness among the population coupled with the highly developed industrial sector in the region is anticipated to boost the growth of the global mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market. The stringent government regulation is promoting the cashless transactions .This is anticipated to boost the growth of the mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market in the region during the forecast period.

Increasing preference for the cashless transactions is anticipated boost the growth of the global mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market

The rising cashless transaction especially in the developing countries is increasing the application of the mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) machines. Additionally, the development of the various application coupled with the government promotion for the cashless transactions is expected to fuel the market growth of the overall mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Mobile Point of Sale Devices (mPOS) Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market in terms of market segmentation by solution, by technology, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Hewlett-Packard Development Co. L.P., Intuit Inc., Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., PAX Technology Ltd., VeriFone Systems Inc., Ingenico S.A. , PayPal Holdings Inc., iZettle AB, Posiflex Technology Inc., First Data Corp., Oracle Corp., Dspread Technology Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp.,Square Inc., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH and Bixolon Co. Ltd. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

