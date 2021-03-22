Global Nasal Spray Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025
Global Nasal Spray Market is expected to reach with the CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Market Segmentation;
By Product Type (Decongestion Nasal Spray, Steroid Nasal Spray, Salt Water Solution/ Saline Nasal Spray, Others), Container Design (Pressurized Canisters, Pump Bottles), Dosage Form (Unit/Single Dose, Bi Dose, Multi Dose), Prescription Mode (Over the Counter, Prescription Based), Therapeutic Class (Antihistamine, Nasal Steroids, Mast Cell Inhibitor, Anticholinergic), Application (Nasal Congestion, Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Central Nervous System Disorders, Vaccination, Others), End User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Clinics, Community Health Care), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;
In product type, decongestion nasal spray segment is expected to dominate the global nasal spray market due to the rising problems associated with the decongestion of conditions such as cold & flu, fever, allergic reactions and sinusitis are helping the segment to grow in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
In therapeutic class, antihistamine segment is expected to dominate the market due to rising antihistamine usage amongst population from different diseases such as congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itching, nasal swelling and different products availability by the companies is expected to dominate the market, whereas nasal steroids are available for both prescription and over the counter usage, and fast effective results are the major growth factors of the market.
In container design, pump bottles segment is expected to dominate the market due to the user friendly and wide offering of the over the counter products by the companies and it is expected to fuel the growth of pump bottles market in the forecast period. However, new advancement associated with the pressurized canisters.
The key market players for global nasal spray market are listed below;
ADAPT Pharma, Inc.
Sandoz International GmbH
INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Cipla Inc.
Aurena
J Pharmaceuticals
Bayer AG
St. Renatus
ARIUS FORMULATIONS PVT LTD
Ultratech India Limited
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Egalet Corporation
LEEFORD HEALTHCARE LTD
Aishwarya Group
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION 21
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 21
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 21
1.3 OVERVIEW OF NASAL SPRAY MARKET 22
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 23
1.5 LIMITATION 23
1.6 MARKETS COVERED 23
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 26
2.1 MARKETS COVERED 26
2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 27
2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 28
2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 28
2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 29
2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 32
2.7 SECONDARY SOURCES 33
2.8 ASSUMPTIONS 33
3 MARKET OVERVIEW 34
3.1 DRIVERS 36
3.1.1 IMPROVING PATIENT COMPLIANCE AND ACCEPTABILITY 36
3.1.2 EFFECTIVENESS OVER OTHER FORMS OF DRUG DELIVERY 37
3.1.3 INCREASE IN INFECTION & ALLERGIC CASES 38
3.2 RESTRAINTS 38
3.2.1 PRODUCT RECALLS 38
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 39
3.3.1 NEW RISING DEMAND FOR SELF ADMINISTRATIVE DRUG DELIVERY 39
3.3.2 EXPANDING THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS FOR NASAL SPRAYS 39
3.4 CHALLENGES 40
3.4.1 REGULATORY HURDLES 40
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 41
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 45
6 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE 48
6.1 OVERVIEW 49
6.2 DECONGESTION NASAL SPRAY 51
6.3 SALT WATER SOLUTION/ SALINE NASAL SPRAY 52
6.4 STEROID NASAL SPRAY 54
6.5 OTHERS 55
7 GLOBAL N ASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY CONTAINER DESIGN 56
7.1 OVERVIEW 57
7.2 PRESSURIZED CANISTERS 59
7.3 PUMP BOTTLES 60
8 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY DOSAGE FORM 61
8.1 OVERVIEW 62
8.2 UNIT/SINGLE DOSE 64
8.3 BI DOSE 66
8.4 MULTI DOSE 67
9 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC CLASS 69
9.1 OVERVIEW 70
9.2 ANTIHISTAMINE 72
9.3 NASAL STEROIDS 74
9.4 MAST CELL INHIBITOR 75
9.5 ANTICHOLINERGIC 76
10 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY APPLICATION 77
10.1 OVERVIEW 78
10.2 ALLERGIC AND NON-ALLERGIC RHINITIS 80
10.3 NASAL CONGESTION 82
10.4 CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DISORDERS 83
10.5 VACCINATION 84
10.6 OTHERS 85
11 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY PRESCRIPTION MODE 86
11.1 OVERVIEW 87
11.2 PRESCRIPTION BASED 89
11.3 OVER THE COUNTER 90
12 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY END USER 92
12.1 OVERVIEW 93
12.2 HOSPITALS 95
12.3 CLINICS 96
12.4 HOME CARE SETTINGS 97
12.5 COMMUNITY HEALTH CARE 98
13 GLOBAL NASAL SPRAY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 99
13.1 OVERVIEW 100
13.2 NORTH AMERICA 105
13.2.1 INCREASING MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES IN U.S. 105
13.2.2 U.S. 113
13.2.3 CANADA 117
13.2.4 MEXICO 121
13.3 EUROPE 125
13.3.1 STRICT GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS 125
13.3.2 GERMANY 134
13.3.3 U.K. 138
13.3.4 FRANCE 142
13.3.5 ITALY 146
13.3.6 SPAIN 150
13.3.7 SWITZERLAND 154
13.3.8 NETHERLANDS 158
13.3.9 BELGIUM 162
13.3.10 RUSSIA 166
13.3.11 TURKEY 170
13.3.12 REST OF EUROPE 174
13.4 ASIA-PACIFIC 175
13.4.1 INCREAISNG PREVELENCE OF THE COPD 175
13.4.2 CHINA 184
13.4.3 JAPAN 188
13.4.4 INDIA 192
13.4.5 AUSTRALIA 196
13.4.6 SOUTH KOREA 200
13.4.7 MALAYSIA 204
13.4.8 THAILAND 208
13.4.9 SINGAPORE 212
13.4.10 INDONESIA 216
13.4.11 PHILIPPINES 220
13.4.12 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC 224
13.5 SOUTH AMERICA 225
13.5.1 RISING PREVELANCE OF THE NASAL ALLERGIES IN THE LATIN AMERICA 225
13.5.2 BRAZIL 233
13.5.3 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 237
13.6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 238
13.6.1 GROWING PREFERENCES FOR DRUG ADMINISTRATION THROUGH INTRA NASAL ROUTE 238
13.6.2 SOUTH AFRICA 246
13.6.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 250
