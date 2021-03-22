Global PDX Models Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global PDX models market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising number of pharmaceutical R&D activities in cancer research, advantages offered by PDX models offer compared with the classic approach, rising need for personalized medicine and increasing support for cancer research activities from government and non-government organization.

The key market players for global PDX models market are listed below;

Crown Bioscience Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Champion Oncology, Inc.

Charles River

Oncodesign

Wuxi AppTec

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Pharmatest Services

Hera Biolabs

EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH

Xentech

Urolead

Creative Animodel

EUROPDX

MI Bioresearch Inc

Aragen Bioscience

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Tumor Type

Application

End User

The global PDX models market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; mice models and rat models. In 2018, mice models segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The global PDX models market is segmented in tumor type categories into six notable segments; respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, gastrointestinal tumor models, hematological tumor models, gynecological tumor models and others. In 2018, respiratory tumor models segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

The global PDX models market is segmented in application into preclinical drug development and oncology research and biomarker analysis. In 2018, preclinical drug development and oncology research segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

The global PDX models market is segmented in end user into contract research organization (CRO), academic and research institutions and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In 2018, contract research organization (CRO) segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PDX models market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

