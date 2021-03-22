Global Psoriasis Drugs Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2022
By 2022, the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market is estimated to reach US$ 20.91 Billion, up from US$ US$ 15.21 Billion 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by epidermal hyperproliferation and dermal inflammation that vary in severity – from minor, localized patches to complete body coverage. This disorder affects 2-4% of the population, making it one of the most prevalent autoimmune diseases worldwide. Psoriasis is also associated with other inflammatory conditions such as an increased risk of psoriatic arthritis, lymphomas, cardiovascular disease, and Crohn’s disease. There is no specific cure for psoriasis. However, various treatments including steroid creams, vitamin D3 cream, ultraviolet light, and immune system suppressing medications such as methotrexate can help control the symptoms.
Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065082
Market Dynamics
A rapidly growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, boost in psoriasis R&D investment, and an ever-increasing demand of psoriasis medicines in emerging economies are the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Psoriasis treatment is also surging due to an increasing awareness among people coupled with the high unmet need for efficacious drug and long-lasting therapies. Moreover, the entry of late-stage pipeline products such as Xeljanz and the biosimilar adalimumab by Pfizer is anticipated to further accelerate the growth of the market.
Conversely, the high cost involved in drug development, patent expiry of brand name drugs, increasing availability of generic products, side effects from the systemic and biologics medication, lack of access to healthcare, health insurance issues, and low efficacy of the products are turning out to be the key restraints for the market growth.
Market Segmentation
The global Psoriasis Drugs Market is fragmented on the basis of drug type, route of administration, and target.
Drug Type
Pharmaceuticals
Biopharmaceuticals
Route of Administration
Topical
Systemic (Oral, Intravenous, and Others
Target
Tumour Necrosis Factor (TNF)
Phosphodiesterase Type 4 (PDE4)
Interleukin
Geographical Analysis
The North American region is by far commanding the major share of the global psoriasis drugs market, followed closely by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the market with maximum growth potential in the forecast period due to a rise in public and private investments and funds for the development of psoriasis combination therapies.
Buy This Premium Report Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10065082
Key Players
Some of the prominent companies dominating the global Psoriasis Drugs market include Johnson & Johnson (USA), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc (USA), Merck and Co. Inc (USA), Celgene Corporation (USA), Janssen Biotech Inc (USA), Stiefel Laboratories Inc (USA), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Amgen (USA), and AbbVie (USA).
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-psoriasis-drugs-market/10065082
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.
Contact Us
Name: David
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609