Global Smart Pills Capsule Endoscopy Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016 To 2022

The Global Smart pills capsule endoscopy Market was valued at US$ 242 Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 640 Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. Smart Pill is an ingestible capsule that measures pressure, pH and temperature as it travels through the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to assess GI motility. The monitoring can be performed at any clinical office with ease to detect motility disorders, if any.

These are ingestible medical devices consisting of intelligent devices such as sensors, cameras, trackers that help in better monitoring and diagnostics. The capsules can be easily swallowed and are harmless and above all, offers a thorough examination of the gastrointestinal tract detecting the disorders like gastroparesis (a condition in which the contents of the stomach empty too slowly) and chronic constipation.

Market Dynamics

The smart pill technology has greatly revolutionized the field of gastrointestinal diagnosis. These are much likely to replace the traditional techniques like cryotherapy, EMR, endoscopy, etc. The technology which seemed futuristic and improbable a hundred years ago, is now becoming a reality and is developing a potential market. The idea of a minute pill which can track any potential illness has widely appealed to many people which has further opened new doors for further research on smart pills.

Market Segmentation

The market is highly segmented into four categories: patient monitoring systems, smart pill drug delivery modes, capsule endoscopy, and diagnostics. The capsule endoscopy is noninvasive and causes minimal discomfort. The magnification obtained, here is of the order 1:8, which is much higher as compared to other methods.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The market is widely divided demographically, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW: Pacific countries, Africa, and Latin America) also grant themselves a dominant market share. The North American market highly dominates the global smart pills market which owes to the favorable reimbursement scenario from the state and other approvals for smart pills technology-based products.

Key players

Some of the major players in the market include MicroChips, CapsoVision, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Phillips, Vitality, Novartis AG, Proteus Pharmaceuticals, Pixie Scientific, etc.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Smart pills capsule endoscopy Market Segments

Smart pills capsule endoscopy Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Smart pills capsule endoscopy Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Smart pills capsule endoscopy Market Current Trends

Competition &Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

