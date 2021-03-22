Global Trauma Fixation Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global trauma fixation market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

By Products (Internal Fixation Devices, External Fixation Devices, Other Trauma Products), Surgical Site (Lower Extremities, Upper Extremities), End User (Hospitals, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Distribution Channel ( Direct Tenders, Retails), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In products, internal fixator devices segment is dominating the market as well as growing with highest CAGR in the forecast period as majorly screws, nails, wires are majorly used in trauma fixation procedure rather than external fixation devices. Also, patient faces acceptance difficulties in external fixation devices.

In surgical site, based on procedure numbers, number of lower extremities procedures including Knee, Foot and Ankle, Hip & Pelvic, Lower Leg, Thigh is more than the procedure done in upper extremities area. Hence, lower extremities are dominating as well as growing with highest CAGR in the market.

In end user, majority of the trauma fixation procedure including replacement and reconstruction are held in hospitals due to availability of doctors and advanced devices than other end use segment. Thus, hospital segment is dominating the trauma fixation market.

In distribution channel, majority of the hospitals, trauma centers buy fixation products directly from manufacture in order to minimize the cost and to increase the channel goodwill. Hence, direct tender segment is dominating the market as well as growing with highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The key market players for global trauma fixation market are listed below;

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Acumed

AAP Implant AG

TriMed, Inc.

OsteoMed

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Corin

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=12043

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]