Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period

The Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Presence of several camera manufacturers and availability of low-cost video surveillance systems and services helped the VSaaS market to grow.

The commercial vertical is expected to lead the Video Surveillance as a Service market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of VSaaS in retail chains, residential apartments, small businesses, healthcare organizations, banks, government buildings, city surveillance and manufacturing sites, among others.

In 2018, the global Video Surveillance as a Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Axis Communications

Brivo

Cameramanager

Genetec

Honeywell Security Group

ADT Security Services

Cloudastructure

Duranc

Ivideon

Neovsp

Nest Labs

Pacific Controls

Smartvue

Camcloud

Cameraftp

Eagle Eye Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hosted

Managed

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Infrastructure

Residential

Military and Defense

Institutional

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Surveillance as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Surveillance as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

