Global Virtual Data Room Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2025 – Orbis Research

The Global Virtual Data Room Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Data Room development in United States, Europe and China.

A virtual data room (sometimes called a VDR or Deal Room) is an online repository of information that is used for the storing and distribution of documents. In many cases, a virtual data room is used to facilitate the due diligence process during an MandA transaction, loan syndication, or private equity and venture capital transactions.

Cyber security issues along with the security of data and data integration are some of the major challenges faced by the virtual data room users. Security needs to be enhanced to facilitate the adoption of virtual data room solutions worldwide.

In 2018, the global Virtual Data Room market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Citrix

Intralinks

Ideals Solutions

Firmex

Merrill

Drooms

Ethosdata

Securedocs

Brainloop

Ansarada

Smartroom

Caplinked

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Marketing and sales

Legal

Finance

Workforce management

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Government

Healthcare and life sciences

Telecommunications and IT

Real Estate

Others (media and utilities)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

