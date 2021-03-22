Global Virtual Power Plant Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Virtual Power Plant Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Virtual Power Plant Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Power Plant development in United States, Europe and China.

A virtual power plant (VPP) is a cloud-based distributed power plant that aggregates the capacities of heterogeneous Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) for the purposes of enhancing power generation, as well as trading or selling power on the open market.

North America is expected to dominate the global virtual power plant market during the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of these solutions in commercial and industrial as well as residential sector.

In 2018, the global Virtual Power Plant market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Autogrid Systems

Blue Pillar

Cisco Systems

Enbala Power Networks

Enernoc

Flexitricity

General Electric

Hitachi

IBM

Limejump

Next Kraftwerke

Open Access Technology International

Osisoft

Robert Bosch

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Spirae

Sunverge

Toshiba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Demand Response

Distributed Generation

Mixed Asset

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial and Commercial

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

