Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Segments Research Report Till 2025 By Illuminated Insights

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market” has been added to orbis research database.

Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) is a framework for virtualizing the functions required to converge voice and data on 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks. VEPC moves the core network’s individual components that traditionally run on dedicated hardware to software that operates on low-cost commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers.

This growth is primarily due to the wide adoption of Virtualized EPC solutions across telco’s, thereby generating demand for consulting services, implementation and deployment services, and training and support services.

The key players covered in this study

Affirmed Networks

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Mavenir

ZTE

Cisco Systems

NEC

Nokia

Samsung

Athonet Srl

Core Network Dynamics

ExteNet Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom Operator

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

