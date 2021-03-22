Healthcare Robotics Market Overview, Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Projections 2025

In this report, the global Healthcare Robotics market size was estimated USD 3.76 Billion in 2014 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

“Healthcare Robotics Market” provides extensive insight and analysis of the Healthcare Robotics Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Healthcare robots are used in wide range of applications which include drug manufacturing, dispensing drugs to patients and moving inventory in medical supply facilities. Increasing demand of the surgical robots such as da Vinci surgical systems is expected to intensify the market growth over the forecast period. These robots offer 3D HD vision systems for a magnified and clear view of patient’s body and assist doctors in various complex procedures with high precision and flexibility.

The healthcare centers are investing heavily on the robotics industry for minimizing the cost which include high cost manual label of operation and for greater flexibility of functioning of the healthcare. Majorly the healthcare centers are investing in automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) for transporting patient needs such as delivering meals, linens, nursing supplies, packages, sterile items, oxygen and gases, and pick-up trash.

The robotic surgery holds the major share in the market owing to wide scale improvements in patient monitoring, and the ability to deliver better medical results with high accuracy and precision while implantation and component replacement in orthopedics is expected to enhance the market growth over the forecast period. The application of the robotics surgery includes gynecology, urology, and general surgery.

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Rehabilitation robots Prosthetic robotics Exoskeleton robotic system Orthotic robotics Therapeutic robotics

Robotics surgery Robotic surgical systems Instruments and Accessories Services



Geographic Segmentation:

This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of Healthcare Robotics Market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

North America

US Rest of North America

Europe

Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil Rest of Latin America

