Home Insecticides Market: Global Industry Outlook, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2020
The ever-growing need to prevent incidents of insect-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria have driven growth in the home-insecticide market in India. Download the report to get a complete overview of the home insecticide market, including the growth drivers, market size and competitive landscape.
Key Growth factors
Each year, thousands of people are affected by insect-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya in India. To keep homes insect-free and prevent the spread of diseases, home insecticides have become a necessity across Indian households.
There’s also rising awareness about the availability and benefits of different home insecticides, which has further caused a rise in the demand for home insecticides.
Threats and key players
Many consumers link insecticides with health risks and toxic chemicals, which is a major hindrance to its adoption growth. There’s low penetration of branded home insecticides in rural parts of the country, where people still rely on traditional methods such as burning incense sticks and coconut fiber and fumigation with neem leaves. This implies a heavy reliance on urban areas for growth.
Companies have started recognizing the immense potential of untapped rural regions and are coming up with specific promotional activities and campaigns to penetrate these markets.
At the time of writing, Good Knight from Godrej Consumer Products dominates the home insecticide market. Other major players in the market include Dabur India Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Limited, and Acme Organics Private Limited.
