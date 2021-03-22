Hospital Resource Management Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

Rapid urbanization has resulted in high standard lifestyles among the masses; however, these lifestyles include an unhealthy routine, which has led to an increase in the incidences of various diseases. The increase in the number of patients everyday has surged the load on hospitals and burdened them with an added responsibility of managing hospital resources and maintaining their full time availability. Managing the resources of a hospital is a very critical task as it requires maintaining the relationship between resources, utilization and the flow of different patient groups. This generates a need for hospital resource management solutions, which can balance the number of patients with the availability of appropriate resources, including operating rooms, doctors, machines and medicines.High funding by governments in healthcare software and systems and increasing investments in the research and development of innovative solutions are prominent trends in the market.

Hospital Resource Management Market: Drivers and Restraints – Hospital resource management solutions enable hospitals to efficiently and effectively allocate resources to every patient based on the patient’s requirement, the complexity of patient health and his/her period of stay, which is driving the adoption of these solutions in the market. Also, increase in healthcare expenditure and rise in disposable income are propelling the adoption of these solutions. A key factor restraining the growth of the hospital resource management market is the high price of the software. Also, the flow of patients in hospitals is indeterminate and event driven, which restricts the adoption of this software in hospitals, especially in developing countries as they try and avoid high investments, which in turn hinders the market growth.

Hospital Resource Management market: Segmentation – Segmentation of the hospital resources management market on the basis of components: Software, Services; Segmentation of the hospital resources management market on the basis of application: Workflow management, Bed management, Patient Care management, Attendance management, Pharmacy management, Operating machines management, Others; Segmentation of the hospital resources management market on the basis of end user: Hospitals/ clinics, Diagnostic centers, Research Institutes, Others

Hospital Resource Management market: Competitive Landscape – Some of the khe key players in the market are Awarepoint Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Care Logistics, LLC, McKesson Corporation, Central Logic, Stanley Healthcare, Sonitor Technologies, Inc., Infosys, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., Cerner Corporation and Epic Systems Corporation.

