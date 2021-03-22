India Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market: Size, Share, Growth, Spending, Drivers, Overview, Outlook, Dynamics, and Forecast 2018-2025

India Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market is expected to reach US$ 9 Billion by 2025.

“India Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2018 – 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for India Outbound MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to India outbound MICE travellers flow, revenue and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India outbound MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore India outbound MICE tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 15 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of India Outbound MICE tourism market.

The countries included in this report are Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Mauritius, Macau, South Korea, New Zealand, Indonesia, United States, Oman, Turkey, Taiwan

South Africa, Australia and Other Countries

Key Findings:

• India is poised to be the world’s fastest growing outbound MICE tourism market

• India outbound tourism market is expected to exceed US$ 45 Billion by 2025

• India to generate more than 2 Million outbound MICE tourists by 2020

• India is the largest source market for Dubai and Singapore MICE Industry

• Indian MICE travelers likely to become major spenders in the United States and Dubai

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Market Size & Analysis: India Outbound Travelers Visitation& Spending (2012 – 2025)

• India Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• India Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• Market Size & Analysis: India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2012 – 2025)

• India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• India Outbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• India Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2012 – 2025)

• India MICE Travelers Visitation to Major 15 Countries & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• India MICE Travelers Spending to Major 15 Countries & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

• Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Outbound MICE Tourism Market

