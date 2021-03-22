Industrial Agitators Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2027

The global demand for industrial agitators is predicted to grow at a fairly robust rate, given its application versatility across several end-use industries. Apart from offering chemical stirring and liquid processing—as the traditional application—industrial agitators are also being increasingly used for promoting chemical reactions, heat supply and/or heat removal, and keeping homogenous liquid bulk during storage. Manufactures’ focus on technologically advanced and end-use application specific products will drive the revenue sales of industrial agitators, in the coming years.

As per a recent analysis of the global industrial agitators market, by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global demand for industrial agitators will increase at a robust year-on-year growth rate of 7.1 percent, in 2019, considering its applicability across various end-use industries.

“Agitators are used across a host of end-user industries, such as pharmaceutical and bio-tech, food and beverages, oil and gas, coatings and paints, adhesives and sealants, and brewing and distillation, given its maximum operational reliability for any mixing task—ranging from homogenization and suspending to dispersing and gassing. In addition, the demand is projected to remain high among small and medium-sized business (SMBs)”, Senior Analyst, FMI

APAC Continues to Reflect Potential Installation Opportunities

Regionally, demand for industrial agitators is expected to remain concentrated in North America given the consolidated presence of manufacturers, the trend is likely to be followed closely in the emerging markets of APEJ. Expanding manufacturing sector combined with a visible shift towards efficient production capacities from conventional utilization capacities, will drive up industrial agitators sales in Asia Pacific, in the coming years.

Substantial Demand Noted in Pharma Mixing Processes

Although in terms of value, the chemicals industry is projected to exhibit maximum demand for industrial agitators, pharmaceutical industry is also likely to witness significant industrial agitators demand for keeping the medicine-making clean and sanitary. The industrial agitators used in pharmaceutical industrial are specifically equipped with efficient mixing and dispersing technology while offering uniform distribution of substances and product stability. Moreover, advanced mixing solution offered by industrial agitators during biotechnological production, active pharmaceutical ingredient synthesis production, and hydrogenation of intermediates will supplement to higher sales demand of industrial agitators. The food and beverages industry is also expected to showcase notable demand for industrial agitators given the stringency in regulations centered around sanitary food-grade mixing applications for ensuring quality of food products. For the manufacturers, such diverse application landscape is likely to bring along product differentiation and customization opportunities, suited to specific industry.

Top-entry Industrial Agitators Gets the Top Spot

Accounting for approximately 70 percent market share, top-entry industrial agitators will dominate the overall adoption landscape, specifically in the chemicals industry. Advantages such as fast mixing, high energy efficiency, zero in-tank maintenance, and adjustable speed and power will make top-entry industrial agitators the most cost-effective mixers. Manufacturers are increasingly offering customized top-entry industrial tank agitator solutions to meet the unique liquid characteristics for mixing processes in various tanks including, plastic tank, FRP tank, and those made of stainless steel.

On the other hand, side entry industrial agitators will also gain prominence, arising from the shortcomings of top-entry industrial agitators such as need for a large support structure and a higher initial capital cost. Side entry industrial agitators tend to yield homogeneity with lesser capital during acceptable blend durations apart from effectively blending low viscosity liquids.

“Apart from product type, the global industrial agitators market is also assessed on the basis of model type, including tote, drum, portable, and large-tank variants. Tote industrial agitators are expected to create substantial revenue opportunities considering its expansive application across paints and coatings industry. In addition, increasing number of research laboratories for food, pulp & paper, and other similar industries will fuel the demand for tote industrial agitators”, Senior Analyst, FMI