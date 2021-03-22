Internet of Things Healthcare market: Global Overview, Drivers, Share, Size, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market was valued at USD 28.42 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 337.41 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% over the forecast period.

“Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market”, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Rising investments in healthcare IoT solutions, implementation of IoT solutions for cost reduction, and the growing penetration level of connected devices in the healthcare industry are few factors projected to spur the IoT healthcare industry. Growing awareness for advancement in AI technology and disease management tools such as remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and Health Management Information Systems (HMIS) is also anticipated to gain traction globally.

Healthcare sector has started focusing on implementing IoT & AI technology to improve patient care by various technologies including interoperability of medical devices, digital patient experience, and scalable therapeutics. UroSense App by Future Path Medical for catheterized patients to check their body temperature and urine output, Niox Mino App by Aerocrine for routine measurements of Intric Oxide in a patient’s breath are few apps launched by healthcare sector implementing IoT technology.

Adoption of IoT in research and diagnostic centers enable reduction in diagnostic cost, improvement in patient care, and reduction of machine downtime accelerating the usage of connected equipment. Inpatient monitoring has been projected to emerge as the largest application segments owing to rising demand for continuous patient care services, real-time disease management, and effective treatment outcomes.

The report includes –

Segmentation: On the basis of component, the report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Medical Devices

System & Software

Services

On the basis of application, the report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Telemedicine

Medication Management

Clinical Operations

Inpatient Monitoring

Connected Imaging

Others

On the basis of end-user, the report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type,

primarily split into:

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

Government and Defense Institutions

Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

Geographic Segmentation:

This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

North America: U.S., Rest of North America

Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players:

Overview of market leaders in Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market by top manufacturers/players, with Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player

Top players