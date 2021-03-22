Joint Reconstruction Devices Industry: Market Scope, Size, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Major Research Regions, Challenges, Opportunities, Limitations, Trends, Emerging Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis Wide spread adoption of extremity reconstruction devices is primarily contributing to the global joint reconstruction devices’ market growth. This growth is also attributed to factors such as increase in the number of joint disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and increasing obese population. Moreover, rise in awareness regarding advantages of small joint reconstruction implants will further contribute to the market growth. Additionally, launch of technologically advanced products such as reverse shoulder implants, stemless shoulder implants, and ankle reconstruction implants are set to drive the growth of this market. On the other hand, complications related to extremity reconstruction surgeries and unfavorable reimbursement structure will restrict the growth of this market.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

The knee reconstruction devices segment dominated the global market in 2016. This can be attributed to increase in prevalence of arthritis and increase in awareness regarding availability of better hip and knee reconstruction devices. The hip reconstruction devices segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as emergence of recent procedures such as hip resurfacing and partial knee replacement and increased adoption of existing technologies for hip reconstruction.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America dominated the global joint reconstruction devices market in 2016. This can be attributed to factors such as rising incidences of joint-related conditions, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and beneficial healthcare policies. Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of advanced devices, growing disposable income, and improved healthcare services will ensure the rapid pace of this market. Emerging markets such as China and India are set to further contribute to the market growth.

The key strategy followed by the major players in the market is development of innovative joint reconstruction devices. For instance, in June 2016, Zimmer Biomet launched its enhanced OSS Orthopaedic Salvage System for the treatment of patients suffering from bone loss due to orthopedic trauma, tumor resection, and ligamentous deficiencies. Some of the major players operating in this market are Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC (a B. Braun company), DJO Global Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DePuy Synthes (a part of Johnson & Johnson), Arthrex, Inc., and Exactech, Inc.

Elderly people are more prone to joint disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. As per Arthritis Foundation, in the U.S., in 2016, about 50 million adults have arthritis and this number is projected to reach 67 million by 2030. Moreover, almost 300,000 children have arthritis in the country. In addition to this, the rapidly aging population will boost the demand for joint reconstruction devices in near future. Such high target population will bring in ample growth opportunities for the key players to develop technologically advanced products.

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Hip Reconstruction Devices

Primary Hip Replacement

Primary Cemented Hip Replacement

Primary Cementless Hip Replacement

Partial Hip Replacement

Revision Hip Replacement

Hip Resurfacing

Knee Reconstruction Devices

Primary Knee Replacement

Primary Cemented Knee Replacement

Primary Cementless Knee Replacement

Partial Knee Replacement

Revision Knee Replacement

Extremity Reconstruction Devices

Shoulder

Elbow

Hand and Wrist

Foot and Ankle

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others

