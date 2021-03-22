Laminar Growth to be Witnessed by Soy Lecithin Market by 2026 | Future Market Insights

Soy Lecithin is typically the brownish yellow complex mixture of glycolipids, phospholipids, neutral lipids and sugars. The use of Soy to produce the lecithin is the highest as compare to the other sources of lecithin. The wide functional, nutritional and therapeutic properties of soy lecithin are used in variety of application. Soy Lecithin is mostly used as emulsifier in various industrial application such as food, feed, paints, cosmetics, plastics, pharmaceutical and others. The wide and constantly increasing product category for Lecithin applications is a healthy sign for the budding demand of soy lecithin market.

Soy Lecithin Market: Drivers and Restraints

The abundant availability and low pricing in international markets makes Soy the major driver for the growth of the Soy Lecithin Market. The increasing areas of application in food as well as non-food segments of Soy lecithin is also estimated to benefit the global demand of soy lecithin market. The changing food habits and increased per capita income is driving the growth of the packaged and processed food industry which is furthermore estimated to benefit the soy lecithin market. The growing concerns towards healthy lifestyle are propelling the demand for the nutrient rich foods, beverages and supplements ultimately expected to push companies to use nutrient rich and cost effective products like soy lecithin. The wide physical and chemical properties of Soy lecithin make it a lucrative product in paints and cosmetic industry. The maturing use of lecithin in pharmaceutical is forecasted to accelerate the demand of soy lecithin market.

On the other hand the use of genetically modified soy might be the restrain factors due to the increasing awareness and inclination towards the use of organic food products.

Soy Lecithin Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global Soy Lecithin market is segmented into:

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industry Grade

Other

On the Basis of Function, the global Soy Lecithin Market is segmented into:

Emulsifiers

Nutritional supplements

Dispersants

Wetting agents

Viscosity modifiers

Release aids

Surfactants

On the basis of Application, the global Soy Lecithin market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Paint Industry

Pharmaceutical

Others (Plastic and other industries)

Global Soy lecithin: Regional Analysis

The global Soy lecithin is expected to be driven by strong demand in Asia pacific region especially in regions like China and India. Asia pacific is forecasted to be the largest producer as well as consumer for the global soy lecithin market by volume as well as by value. Another major market for the Soy Lecithin market is Latin America, primarily driven by growth in food and beverages industry. Europe is also forecasted to be the significant contributor for the demand of Soy Lecithin followed by Latin America. Africa is forecasted to grow at a steady rate but the fast growing economies are considered to be a major driving factor in the demand of Soy lecithin in proximate future.

Soy Lecithin Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global are E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Lipoid GmbH, American Lecithin Company, LASENOR EMUL, Lecico Gmbh, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, Ceresking Ecology & Technology Co. Ltd., Bunge Limited and others.

