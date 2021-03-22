Mammography Systems Market: Industry Scope, SWOT Analysis, Size, Challenges, Limitations, Key Players, Segmentation, Research Regions, Competitive Landscape and Outlook to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The mammography systems market is expected to be around 3 billion by 2025. Increasing incidences of breast cancer and other related diseases, rising awareness about preventive screenings for breast cancer, increase in number of breast imaging procedures, and growing popularity of 3D mammography systems are the key factors driving the growth of the global mammography systems market. For instance, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and National Cancer Institute, in 2014, in U.S., 236,968 women and 2,141 men were diagnosed with breast cancer. Moreover, government initiatives such as awareness programs and increased investments and funds for developing advanced imaging modalities will further contribute to the growth of this market. However, side effects due to radiation exposure and high cost of installation will restrain the growth of mammography systems market in near future.

Product Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Digital mammography systems dominated the global market in 2016. This can be attributed to existing advanced features including image brightness, size, and contrast which assist in identifying the precise location and level of cancer. Breast tomosynthesis systems segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

2D mammography accounted for the major share of the global mammography systems market in 2016. This can be attributed to the growing need for better communication and advanced diagnosis. On other hand, 2D and 3D technology segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Inpatient settings segment dominated the global mammography systems market in 2016. However, ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia-Pacific will show high market potential during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of breast cancer, growing disposable income, and increasing patient awareness regarding breast cancer imaging. In addition to this, rising geriatric population and high target population will further contribute to the market growth. In 2016, Japan held a major share of the Asia-Pacific mammography systems market.

Competitive Analysis

Product development and commercialization is the key strategy adopted by the major players in the global mammography systems market. For instance, in March 2016, GE Healthcare launched Senographe Pristina Mammography System. This system offer manual adjustment of the degree of breast compression and reduce discomfort. This product launch helped the company to enhance their mammography system portfolio. Likewise, in April 2016, Planmed Oy received CE mark for its 3D digital breast tomosynthesis system and Planmed Clarity 2D full field digital mammography system. These systems are helpful for diagnosis in patients with denser breast tissue. Thus, the introduction of technologically advanced products will help the companies to maintain their leading position in the industry.

The major players operating in the mammography systems market are Siemens AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (recently acquired by Canon Inc.), Konica Minolta, Inc., Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Planmed Oy.

Market Opportunities

Increasing population and rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries such as India and China will provide opportunities for the global mammography market. According to WHO, in 2014, the healthcare expenditures of India and China were 4.7 and 5.5 respectively. Additionally, introduction of technologically advanced products in the developing countries will also offer good growth opportunities for the market players.

By Product Type:

Digital Mammography Systems

Computed Radiography Systems

Digital Radiography Systems

Breast Tomosynthesis Systems

Analog Mammography Systems

2D Mammography

3D Mammography

2D and 3D Mammography

By End User:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Inpatient Settings

By Region:

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others

