Managed Security Services Market: Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Industry is to Reach USD 63.01 Billion by 2025

Global Managed Security Services Market to reach USD 63.01 billion by 2025.

Global Managed Security Services Market valued approximately USD 18.08 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.88% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing cases of cyber-attacks in enterprises, rising trends of Bring-Your-Own Device (BYOD) in organizations, and strict regulations are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Managed Security Services Market. However, lack of trust among users about third-party applications, and rising demands of security package among customers are the main constraints that may hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Managed security services are the organized methods to manage an enterprise’s security requirements. The services are provided by a service provider that manages other businesses system security services conducted in-house. Managed security service has various functions which include management of firewalls and interruption detection in systems, handling patch management, executing security audits and security assessments and so on. There are various services available from numerous service providers to help the organizations for better cyber security arrangements. The reliable, affordable and effective security solutions help the customers to protect the sensitive data inside their enterprise. The Bring Your Own Device trend in offices helps in improving productivity by enabling the staffs to access company data by their personal devices is rising. Due to lack of trained IT staffs and limited capital resources, organizations are switching towards outsourcing security management which in turn is likely to fuel the market.

The regional analysis of Global Managed Security Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Antivirus/Anti-Malware

Disaster Recovery

Firewall

Risk and Compliance Management

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Encryption

By Application:

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM, Secureworks, Symantec, Trustwave, Verizon, AT&T, ATOS, Bae Systems, British Telecom (BT), Centurylink, DXC, Fortinet, Fujitsu, NTT Security, Wipro, Accenture and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

