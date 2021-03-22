Microwave Antenna Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 – 2028

With growth in the growing number of smart devices over the years, the number of connections to a particular network has risen, which is surging the demand for enhanced communication over each network. Antenna’s play an important role in communication systems, which are used to transmit and receive data. These antennas operate over various frequencies and the ones operating over microwave frequencies are known as microwave antennas. They are used in one-way and two way broadcasting in television and communication satellites. They are also used as backhaul carriers in cellular networks where they link the base transceiver station to the base station controller and the base station controller to the mobile switching center.

Microwave Antenna: Drivers and Restraints

High efficiency, high cross polarization discrimination (XPD) parabolic antennas and low voltage standing wave ratio are the benefits that drive the usage of microwave antenna. Also, adaptability to multiple frequency bands and increase in the consumer demand for continuous and strong internet connectivity are driving the growth of microwave antenna market.

The arbitrary boundary of microwave spectrum makes it less usable by network operators due to optical problems. Complexity in the installation of microwave antenna systems as well as high maintenance cost may act as restraints for the microwave antenna market.

Microwave Antenna: Segmentation

Segmentation based on the type of microwave antenna:

Micro strip patch antenna

Horn antenna

Parabolic antenna

Plasma antenna

MIMO antenna

Segmentation based on the type of bands for deployment:

C band

X band

Ku band

K band

Ka band

Q band

W band

Others

Segmentation based on the components:

Wave guider Duplexer

Hybrid

Wave guider Filter

Wave guide to coaxial adpater

Microwave Antenna: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players of the microwave antenna market are Rosenberger, CommScope Holding Company, Inc., TESSCO Incorporated, mWAVE Industries, LLC, Radio Frequency Systems, Wireless Excellence Limited, LEAX Arkivator Telecom AB, Astrec Baltic Ltd., Cobham plc, and Kavveri Telecoms.

Regional Overview

By geography, North America is pegged to hold the largest share in the microwave antenna market since major key players such as TESSCO Incorporated, CommScope Holding Company Inc. and many others are investing in these systems. The market in Europe is also gaining traction since many key players such as Rosenberger are expanding their offerings and businesses in this region.