GlobalData’s “Mining Industry Major Projects Review — Q4 2018”, report reviews mining industry’s major projects. The report provides an update on projects that commenced operations and potential development projects advancements in Q4 2018. In addition, the report also provides detailed analysis on development projects in the mining industry, segregated by country, commodity, and company. The report also highlights development projects momentum; total number of projects under construction by country, and commodity; and development capital expenditure trends by region, country, and commodity.

Scope:

– Analyse project advancing trends in mining industry at a global level

— Review on total development projects in the mining industry by country, commodity, and by company

— Information on top projects that advanced in the mining industry in the recent quarter

— Compare mining industry capital expenditure for construction projects segregated by country and commodity

— Track project advancements rate from development projects momentum analysis

— Information on development CAPEX trends by region, country, and commdoity

— Geographies covered include — Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Oceania and Former Soviet Union.

Reasons to buy:

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

— Find out the major projects advancing regions/countries/commodities for investments in the industry

— Evaluate projects by commodity/country/company advanced in the recent quarter

— Understand project advancement rate from the momentum analysis

— Find out development CAPEX trends across region, country, and commodity

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region/country/commodity within the industry

— Identify top projects in the mining industry for the recent quarter.

Key Players:

· Coal India Ltd

· Glencore Plc

· BHP

· Rio Tinto

· Vale SA

· Barrick Gold Corp

· Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd

· National Iranian Copper Industries Company

· Anglo American Plc

· Uranium Energy Corp

· Shandong Energy Group Co Ltd

· Iluka Resources Ltd

· Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

· NMDC Ltd

· Newmont Mining Corp

Key Points from TOC:

2. Mining Industry Major Projects Review

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Projects that Commenced Operations in Q4 2018

4. Development Project Advancements in Q4 2018

5. Development Projects Analysis

5.1. Development Projects Momentum

5.2. Development Projects by Country and Status

5.3. Development Projects by Commodity and Status

5.4. Development Projects by Company and Status

5.5. Construction Projects by Country

5.6. Construction Projects by Commodity

5.7. Development CAPEX Trends

6. Appendix

