Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market, analyzes and researches the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Uber

Didi

Lyft

Gett

Mytaxi(Hailo)

Ola Cabs

BlaBla Car

Careem

Grab Taxi

Kako Taxi

Addison Lee

Meru

Ingogo

Flywheel

Easy Taxi

Gocatch

Via

Yandex Taxi

Lecab

99Taxis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Application, Mobility as a Service (MaaS) can be split into

Below 25 Years

25-40 Years

Above 40 Years

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Mobility as a Service (MaaS)

1.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Uber

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Didi

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Lyft

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Gett

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Mytaxi(Hailo)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Ola Cabs

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 BlaBla Car

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Careem

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Grab Taxi

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Kako Taxi

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

……..

4 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.2 Potential Application of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in Future

4.3 Top Consumer/End Users of Mobility as a Service (MaaS)

5 United States Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Development Status and Outlook

6 EU Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Development Status and Outlook

8 China Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Development Status and Outlook

9 India Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size (Value) by Application (2018-2025)

11.3 The Market Drivers in Future

12 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Dynamics

12.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Opportunities

12.2 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

..…..Continued

