Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Industry: Market Size, Scope, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, Limitations, Policies, Trends, Emerging Countries, Key Players, Developing Strategies and Outlook to 2022

Industry Trend Analysis

Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market is expected to experience a moderate growth in coming years between 2014 and 2022. The market is expected to reach 3.43 billion by 2022 at a significantly growing CAGR of 12.36%. The increasing cases of chronic diseases such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and AIDS, increasing need for self-administration of drugs especially in cases of diabetes and pain-free drug delivery will boost the market growth in the upcoming years. The incidence of chronic diseases especially AIDS has become a common phenomenon across the globe. AIDS mainly occur due to extensive and frequent application of injections to an individual. For instance, as per WHO, the transmission of diseases through the use of injections has increased more than 19.7% across the globe. This fact indicates the chance of increasing demand of the market across the globe. In addition, the technological advancements related to this field will also enhance the growth of the market over the forecast period. The drug delivery devices are programmed in such a manner, that it ensures slow and controlled flow of drug into the body as per patient’s requirement thereby the risk of side-effects also gets reduced. However, the high cost of devices and lack of awareness among the general population will restrain the market growth in the upcoming years. Thus, considering the drivers and restrains, the market is expected to show moderate growth over the forecast period.

Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market is expected to experience a moderate growth in coming years between 2014 and 2022. The market is expected to reach 3.43 billion by 2022 at a significantly growing CAGR of 12.36%. The increasing cases of chronic diseases such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and AIDS, increasing need for self-administration of drugs especially in cases of diabetes and pain-free drug delivery will boost the market growth in the upcoming years. The incidence of chronic diseases especially AIDS has become a common phenomenon across the globe. AIDS mainly occur due to extensive and frequent application of injections to an individual. For instance, as per WHO, the transmission of diseases through the use of injections has increased more than 19.7% across the globe. This fact indicates the chance of increasing demand of the market across the globe. In addition, the technological advancements related to this field will also enhance the growth of the market over the forecast period. The drug delivery devices are programmed in such a manner, that it ensures slow and controlled flow of drug into the body as per patient’s requirement thereby the risk of side-effects also gets reduced. However, the high cost of devices and lack of awareness among the general population will restrain the market growth in the upcoming years. Thus, considering the drivers and restrains, the market is expected to show moderate growth over the forecast period. Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Need free drug delivery devices are used to administer protein such as β-interferon. They are used to deliver insulin in patients suffering from diabetes. Self-administration is possible with these devices. They are more convenient, less expensive and safer to use. Needle free drug delivery devices are available in various designs such as skin patches, nose drops, and nasal sprays. The patches are embedded with tiny blades. The drug is transferred into the skin with help of these tiny blades. Nasal sprays deliver the drug through the mucous membrane. Inhalers are another kind of needle free delivery devices in which the drug is atomized. This ensures required amount of drug delivery to the patient. Components of the needle free devices are nozzle, drug reservoir, and pressure source. These devices can be given by intramuscular, intradermal or subcutaneous route.

Request us for the Sample Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-CMR-HnM-55017

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America held a significant share of the needle free drug delivery devices market in 2022 due to the increase in occurrence of chronic diseases especially AIDS in various states. In addition, technological innovation of the devices by the key players of the market will also enhance the market growth in this region. The Asia-Pacific market has not experienced any substantial growth due to lack of large scale adoption of needle free drug delivery devices but can experience favorable growth in coming years owing to changing lifestyles related to needle free drug delivery devices and increasing cases of chronic diseases in the region.

North America held a significant share of the needle free drug delivery devices market in 2022 due to the increase in occurrence of chronic diseases especially AIDS in various states. In addition, technological innovation of the devices by the key players of the market will also enhance the market growth in this region. The Asia-Pacific market has not experienced any substantial growth due to lack of large scale adoption of needle free drug delivery devices but can experience favorable growth in coming years owing to changing lifestyles related to needle free drug delivery devices and increasing cases of chronic diseases in the region. Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

The key players operating in the needle free drug delivery devices market emphasize on product development in order to introduce improved drug delivery devices and capture a larger share of the market. Some of the major players in this market Akra DermoJet, Antares Pharma, PharmaJet Inc., Valeritas Inc., 3M, Injex Pharma AG and Penjet Corporation.

The key players operating in the needle free drug delivery devices market emphasize on product development in order to introduce improved drug delivery devices and capture a larger share of the market. Some of the major players in this market Akra DermoJet, Antares Pharma, PharmaJet Inc., Valeritas Inc., 3M, Injex Pharma AG and Penjet Corporation. Market Opportunities

The key opportunity for the players operating in needle free drug delivery devices market lies in the development of various types of cost effective drug delivery devices for better assistance of the patients. Apart from that, innovative marketing strategies will further broaden the opportunities of the key players to grow significantly over the forecast period. In addition, changing lifestyles for drug delivery devices, will further increase demand of this market, creating a lucrative opportunities for growth, for the key players of this market.

Talk to Our Analyst for any Other Query: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-CMR-HnM-55017/

Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Novel Needle Free Technologies

Jet Injectors

Transdermal Patch Technology

Inhaler Technology

Novel Needle Free Technologies Jet Injectors Transdermal Patch Technology Inhaler Technology By Application

Pediatric Injections

Vaccine Delivery

Insulin Delivery for Diabetes

Pain Management

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Purchase the Latest Fully Updated Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-CMR-HnM-55017/